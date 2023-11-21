Dear Parents, Guardians, Staff, Students and Community Members,

We are quickly approaching Thanksgiving. I wanted to take some time to say thank you for being the best educational partners and for allowing me to serve as your superintendent. I am thankful for each one of my colleagues and those who continue to lead our wonderful schools.

This system is blessed to have supportive parents, guardians and caregivers at each of our schools. We are also honored to have amazing teachers, staff, school administrators, board members, students, and community partners.

It is important that we take some time during this Thanksgiving season to acknowledge one another and the relationships that we have nurtured over time. I encourage everyone to reflect on what you are thankful for and take some time to be with your loved ones. Time spent with those we care about are special, precious and energizing.

I want to remind everyone that during these few days you will have with your loved ones, consider disconnecting from social media, devices that distract you and focus on the ones you love and care for. I can truly say that all of us need these special moments in our busy world to recharge and refresh. You will certainly be quickly reminded of why you are so thankful.

On a final note, I want to say thank you to all of our parent organizations, staff, and community partners who continue to make Santa Monica and Malibu the best place to educate our students. I am truly thankful for being a part of this one-of-a-kind school community. Without your involvement, care, and concern, our amazing educational community would not be the thriving learning centers that we are. I wish you and your loved ones the best and please know that I am extremely thankful this Thanksgiving season for each one of you.

Sincerely,

Dr. Antonio Shelton

