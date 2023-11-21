Dear Editor:

In the United States alone, 46,000,000 turkeys are killed for Thanksgiving. These 46,000,000 innocent animal lives were taken for no reason.

Of the 245,000,000 turkeys killed in the U.S. in 2022, nearly all were raised in crowded toxic fume-filled sheds, and their talons and beaks were violently clipped to prevent stress-induced aggression. At only sixteen weeks, their throats are cut by industry workers before lowering them into boiling water to remove their feathers.

Human health also pays a hefty price at Thanksgiving. Turkey meat is full of saturated fats and cholesterol, and that elevates risk of heart disease and cancer. Intense prolonged cooking is required to stop the rotting process while also destroying deadly pathogens.

This Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for our good fortune, health, and happiness with a cruelty-free dinner of plant-based holiday roasts, vegetables, fruits, and more. Try a simple search for “vegan plant-based Thanksgiving” for countless simple, delicious, and nutritious recipes. This year, let’s all consider a non-violent, cruelty-free Thanksgiving and leave Turkey off the table.

Sincerely,

Shane Undrow, Santa Monica