On Tuesday, December 5, from noon to 8:00 p.m., the Fairview Branch Library will throw open its doors for an Open House celebration that will welcome back our neighbors and the wider Santa Monica community. Library patrons are invited to bring their cards and learn how to sign up for the branch’s unique self-service system, find out a little bit of history of the branch and its place in the Sunset Park Community, browse and check out books and other media, enjoy crafts with the kids, as well as light refreshments. And from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., the branch will host a children’s holiday book fair, where kids 18 and under will be able to “shop” for free books for their parents, siblings, or anyone special to them. The library will also provide supplies, and assistance if needed, to wrap their book gifts and have them ready to share this holiday season.

Prior to the library’s opening, at 10:30 a.m., the branch will also present a special edition of our Tuesday Tales story time, a traveling story time for children aged 2 to 5. Free tickets will be available 15 minutes prior to the storytime, at 10:15 a.m.

The Fairview Branch is located at 2101 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405. This program is free and open to the public. For more information on this and other Library programs, visit smpl.org. All Santa Monica Public Library locations are wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call (310) 458-8600 one week prior to event. Ride your bike or Big Blue Bus. Bicycle parking racks are available at all Library locations.

Submitted by Robert Graves, Librarian