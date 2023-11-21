It’s time to clean our closets for charity and support the Flair Cleaners 21st Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive from November 24 through December 31, 2023. Customers and community members can donate at any of Flair Cleaners four locations. Pickup and Delivery customers may leave a clearly marked bag out with their orders. Donations will be given to the National Council of Jewish Women, the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission and The Salvation Army Santa Monica.

“The numbers are staggering: 58,936 people in Los Angeles County are experiencing homelessness and six out of 10 of these are without housing for the first time. Without homes, many of these individuals lack basic needs including clothing and shoes,” said Gary Futterman, owner of Flair Cleaners. “This annual event makes it easy for our customers to not only clear their closets of unused items but helps our communities and neighbors in need.”

Items needed most include:

-Clothing in men’s, women’s, and children’s sizes

-Extra-large and tall sizes are needed (XL, XXL, XXXL shirts)

-Business attire

-New socks and undergarments (used items will not be accepted)

-Sun hats and ball caps

-Shoes in men’s, women’s, and children’s sizes

-Coats, beanies, and gloves

-Pajamas, tops and bottoms

Remember these tips before donating:

-Before donating, consider the dignity of the person receiving your donation.

-Never give something you wouldn’t be willing to wear.

-Be sure that all used clothing is clean, of good quality, and ready to wear (no repairs needed).

-Remember to empty all pockets before donating.

Since 1958, Flair Cleaners, a family-owned business, has delivered on its promise to provide exceptional quality and personal service that brings new “life” into clients’ wardrobes and home accessories. With four locations – Studio City, Santa Monica, Redondo Beach, and Valencia – and a dedicated Costume & Wardrobe Department, Flair Cleaners has earned a reputation for outstanding quality. It is respected as a trusted pillar of the community due to its family’s commitment to eco-friendly cleaning, contributions to the community, and commitment to helping customers look their best. For more information on Flair Cleaners, its community service, or its green environmental practices and awards, visit FlairCleaners.com, or on Facebook and Instagram @FlairCleaners.

Submitted by Phyllis Grabo