On October 30th, 2023 at approximately 6:50 pm, SMPD officers responded to a battery investigation at 2nd Street and Broadway. According to the reporting party, the victim, walking southbound on 2nd Street, passed by the suspect standing on the street corner. The suspect grew angry and struck the victim in the back before spitting on the victim’s face and shirt. Officers arrested 45-year-old Scott Way at the scene and transported him to the Santa Monica Jail for booking. Way was issued a citation for battery.