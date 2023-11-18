On October 30th, 2023 at approximately 7:49 pm, SMPD officers observed 57-year-old Richard Garcia violating an active stay-away order at the 600 block of Wilshire Boulevard. While handcuffing Garcia, officers recognized 40-year-old Carlos Herrera also in violation of an active stay-away order. Herrera ignored officer commands and continued walking southbound of alley 6. Officers later located Herrera hiding in an alcove on the 600 block of Arizona Avenue. Both Garcia and Herrera were arrested and transported to the Santa Monica Jail. Both Garcia and Herrera were released on October 31st, 2023. They await their court appearances scheduled for December 14th, 2023.