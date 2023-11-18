On Sunday, November 5th at approximately 3:54 pm, SMPD officers responded to the 1600 block of Ocean Avenue. The victim discovered the suspect, 32-year-old Michael Logan, trespassing on a privately owned car port. When confronted by the victim, Logan, holding an aluminum bat, swung at the victim three to four times before leaving the scene. Officers arrested Logan nearby and transported him to the Santa Monica Jail. He was released from police custody on November 7th, 2023 and is awaiting his court appearance scheduled for November 22nd, 2023.