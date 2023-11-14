On Wednesday, November 8, at 3:27 a.m., Santa Monica Police Department officers responded to a call of a Prowler Now in the 200 block of 24th Street. The reporting party for the incident was one of two off-duty law enforcement officers providing private security services for the homeowner. They observed the subject of the call in the backyard of the home trying to gain entry. When officers arrived they found the subject being detained by security in the driveway of the residence.

The subject was identified as Charles Marcell Newman, DOB: 04/27/1977, currently experiencing homelessness. He is a parolee at large and an out-of-compliance sex registrant. Newman is also under investigation for burglary and trespassing in Los Angeles.

Newman was the subject of several prowling calls at the same Santa Monica residence in September and October. He was captured on surveillance video trying doors and windows around the perimeter of the home as well as trying car door handles. During an incident on October 31st of this year Newman was seen on camera in the backyard trying to open windows. Detectives were able to identify him from the video and place a WANT in the system for his detention and questioning.

Newman has been arrested by the SMPD for similar crimes (burglary, resisting arrest, violation of parole and probation) in 2012 and again in 2019. Newman was convicted in both prior incidents and served prison time.

SMPD detectives will present the case to the LA County District Attorney’s Office requesting that he be charged with a completed burglary, multiple attempted burglaries, and a violation of his sex offender registration conditions. He is currently being held without bail for the parole violation. His first court appearance will be on November 13th.

Anyone with information related to this individual or incident is encouraged to contact Detective Zamfirov at Peter.Zamfirov@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Lozano at Alfonso.Lozano@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.

Submitted by Lieutenant Erika Aklufi