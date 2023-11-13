Seuss: On Thursday, families were given the opportunity to visit the Dr. Seuss Experience at Santa Monica Place, an exhibit dedicated to the timeless children’s classics and their author. The exhibit featured various tributes to Seuss’ iconic works, such as replications of the Whoville tree from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” and the Truffula Forest from “The Lorax.” Along with the replicas and various games for children, the experience included an art section showcasing the author’s body of work. The exhibit will remain at Santa Monica Place through the end of 2023.
Thomas Leffler has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism from Penn State University and has been in the industry since 2015. Prior to working at SMDP, he was a writer for AccuWeather and managed... More by Thomas Leffler