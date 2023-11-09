Playoff: After the team’s first playoff victory in four years, the Samohi Vikings football squad will travel beyond friendly confines for a Friday night matchup with the Troy Warriors. While the first Samohi playoff game against Santa Ana was held on home turf, the matchup with Troy takes place on Warriors ground in Fullerton, beginning at 7 p.m. Both squads are now 7-4 on the season and rely on balanced offenses, with the Vikings riding the arm of sophomore quarterback Wyatt Brown (2,427 passing yards in 2023) against the punishing run game of the Warriors. Three separate Troy running backs have accumulated at least 500 yards on the ground this season.
