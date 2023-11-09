War. What is it good for? Not much, sadly. With the added bonus of driving a multi-billion-dollar industry, conflict, terrorism, invasion, persecution and countless other crimes continue to necessitate the need to maintain an effective military.

And since we’re not all cut out to do many of the things that are required from the brave men in our armed forces, we really should show our respect. And that’s exactly what Veterans Day is all about. The month of November is traditionally a time in many western countries where both those who have fought and fallen and those who continue to fight are remembered and honored.

The actual day singled out to recognize the commitment and sacrifice made by every member of the armed services, past and present, is November 11. This came about originally to mark the end of World War I, supposedly the war to end all wars. First celebrated as Armistice Day, the day marked the “11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month” in 1918 when the peace treaty was signed in Compiègne, France.

However, now it’s referred to as Veterans Day and it’s always officially observed on November 11, regardless of the day of the week on which it falls. The National Ceremony is always held on this day, however, when Veterans Day falls on a weekday, many communities choose to hold parades or other celebrations on the weekend before or after November 11, simply so that more people can participate.

“We try to always make it as big as possible,” Fernando Sanjurjo, US Army, A&PA Specialist, said. “There are a lot of veterans in California and a lot of veterans here in the Los Angeles area, so this year’s event is going to be a little bigger and we have vehicles, helicopter flybys, live music and really a lot of great stuff going on.”

According to Sanjurjo, there will be a small recruitment station on the Pier and indeed, there will be a Oath of Enlistment Ceremony as a number of fresh recruits are enrolled into the armed services, but this isn’t the kind of event that the armed services consider conducive to recruitment.

“We will have a tent for recruiting, but in years past, it’s not been a big recruiting event. For us, it’s more of a community event, reaching out to the veterans within the local area. Veterans Day is more about thanking those that came before us, thanking those that are coming next, because we’re going to have 20 future recruits that have already committed to joining the army. If people are interested in getting them more information, we will be there to provide that for them,” he says.

“The reality is that we have over 150 different career fields that people can get into, as diverse as playing in the ceremonial band, electricians, drones pilots, mechanics, it’s just so vast,” Sanjurjo says, adding, “I joined to be a photographer, so we have something for everyone and we’re not asking for experience, we will give them the training and the experience that they require to get into any career field, provided they qualify and that the vacancy exists in that in that particular field.”

“As the mom of a vet and the mother-in-law of an active duty Army officer, I know the sacrifices that our veterans have made and military personnel and their families continue to make,” Mayor Gleam Davis told the Daily Press. “I also know how much it means to them that we recognize and honor their service. While I always am thrilled to participate in our local Veterans’ Day celebration, I hope that we remember our military, our vets, and their families throughout the year.”

An impressive itinerary of events is in store this year, with most being held on the Santa Monica Pier. Not only will there be speeches from Mayor Gleam Davis, Congressman Ted Lieu and Deputy Under Secretary of the Army Mario Diaz, but there will be flyovers featuring Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk and Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters, a West Point drill team demonstration, plus live music and even the chance to win a PlayStation 5.

“The annual Veterans Day celebration has long been a wonderful experience here, originally in the beach lot north of the Pier, and beginning last year up on the Pier deck,” Jim Harris, Executive Director, Santa Monica Pier Corporation said, adding, “The event’s message of honor and respect is very moving, and the setting here, with the beach and ocean in the background, makes it even more so.”

