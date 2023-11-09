Street mess

All of the new construction in Santa Monica is making a mess of our streets. Developers and contractors should be required to fully repave streets around their projects and not just do patchwork. Case in point is 7th Street by the Proper Hotel. It is like being on a mogul ski run. And 7th Street by the old Vons grocery store is becoming the same way. Streets cannot handle the constant bombardment of the heavy construction trucks.

Jim Estes

Santa Monica

FOCUS ON JUSTICE

At Sunday’s annual convention, Santa Monicans for Renters’ Rights reaffirmed its unwavering support for Santa Monica hotel workers. Next week, local clergy have organized a “Truth Commission” event to explore videotaped violence by Miramar hotel security against legally demonstrating strikers.”

For decades now, Santa Monica residents have agreed that our hospitality economy, providing resources for City services (from public safety to senior programs to social justice), must respect and compensate the workers who make success possible.

The time is past due to turn our attention to the hotel owners who are playing corporate hardball, denying their local employees fair wages and working conditions. If we find an ongoing strike uncomfortable — as the workers certainly do! — let’s tell the hotels they have stalled too long, and need to negotiate generous contracts immediately.

Our community should expect no less.

Kevin McKeown

Retired Mayor