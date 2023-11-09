Ice at Santa Monica Grand Opening (FREE): Expect live entertainment including a performance by ice hooper Mayumi Namikoshi, music from DJ Super Mario, and complimentary bites from Ugo Trattoria and Stefano’s Pizzeria. Free to attend, with free skate sessions beginning at 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Grand opening is Thursday, Nov. 9, and stays open through Jan. 15. 12 – 10 p.m. daily @ the intersection of Arizona Ave and 5th St.

Veterans Day Ceremony on the Pier: “Join a special ceremony with performances and a flyover to honor the courage and sacrifice of those who have served and continue to serve our country.” Nov. 10 @ 11a.m. https://santamonica.gov/events/45mccye3snwwv2qk4gkvkhy350/202311101100

Hip Hop Photography of Mos Def: The exhibition, titled Bright Moments, by photographer Mike Schreiber celebrates the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and features 33 Polaroids of Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) taken by Schreiber while the artist was on tour in Paris. The FREE opening on Thursday, Nov. 9, 5:00 – 9:00p.m. is open to the public and includes a Polaroid photobooth, artist Q&A, and music by DJ Preservation. RSVP Here: https://rsvp.neuehouse.com/brightmomentspolaroid

Free “Jurassic Park” Movie Night on the Promenade: “Grab your picnic baskets and bring the whole family – including pups – and get ready for a night at the movies.” Friday, Nov. 10, Seating starts @ 6:30p.m. & movie starts @ 7:30p.m. on 1200 Block of 3rd St Promenade (between Arizona & Wilshire) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movie-fridays-on-third-street-promenade-jurassic-world-1110-tickets-698688103927

Sean Leary’s Comedy Pickleball Tournament: A doubles pickleball tournament that culminates in an intimate comedy show. Have some drinks, play some pickleball, & then have a laugh! Friday, Nov 10, 6p.m. @ Pickle Pop Santa Monica, 1231 3rd St Promenade https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sean-learys-comedy-pickleball-tournament-at-pickle-pop-tickets-726973767107

The Dr. Seuss Experience: “This Seuss-tacular sensory spectacle takes each guest on an awe-inspiring journey through nine different Dr. Seuss books, allowing each visitor a chance to magically step into the pages of each of the books and interact with its iconic characters,” including The Grinch, The Cat in the Hat, and The Lorax. Opens Nov. 10 – January @ Santa Monica Place https://feverup.com/m/139608

SaMo Black Lives Association (SMBLA) Unity Gala: The black-tie event will feature special celebrity music and dance performances and promises to be an evening of black elegance. Friday, Nov. 10, 6:30 – 11:00p.m. @ SaMo Bay Woman’s Club, 1210 4th St. https://smbla.org/events/

SMC Forum Presents “The Arts & the AI Apocalypse: Humans Strike Back”: The forum runs from Nov. 10 – Dec. 3 and includes live performances, films & panel discussions. The forum kicks off Friday, Nov. 10 with the week-long “Ethos Film Awards International Film Festival,” which will screen films and present awards at selected local venues and online. https://filmfreeway.com/ethosfilmawards

Thrilla at the Getta Villa Scavenger Hunt: Explore the glorious re-creation of an emperor’s villa and its array of strange, splendid art from the Roman and Greek empires. As you follow a trail of clues and answer tricky questions about the museum’s vast collection, you’ll also uncover the secrets of the Getty Villa in Malibu. Along the way, you might encounter the inventors of the toga party, the not-so-loveliest lady in Palmyra, an emperor having an out-of-body experience, a pack of wine-soaked cupids, and more.Saturday, Nov. 11, 2 p.m. https://watsonadventures.com/hunt/the-thrilla-at-the-getty-villa-scavenger-hunt/

What to Eat & Drink?

Sugar Palm’s Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving Feast: Gather with friends for a memorable Friendsgiving dinner at the Viceroy Santa Monica’s Sugar Palm, from Nov. 15-22. Take the hassle out of cooking and enjoy a relaxing feast accompanied by live acoustic music with a family-style menu. https://www.santamonica.com/event/sugar-palm-friendsgiving/2023-11-15/

“The Spice Table Burger” @ Cassia: For the month of November Chef Bryant Ng and Kim Luu-Ng are offering one of the late, great Jonathan Gold’s favorites from their prioir venture “that gives some In-N-Out vibes, but with ground short rib, enriched with the funky Indonesian chile sambal instead of secret spread.” @ 7th St.

Sweet Rose Creamery x Brightland: They are offering a limited-edition ice cream flavor for the month of November. The Olive Oil Almond combines Brightland’s signature extra virgin olive oil, ALIVE, with a rich custard base and toasted organic almonds from Fat Uncle Farms. This creamy, vibrant flavor is perfect for enhancing pumpkin or pecan pies during Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving gatherings. Now until November 30. 2726 Main St. & 225 26th St

Holey Grail Donuts x Dandelion Chocolate Pop-Up Collaboration: Expect Dandelion’s “Mission Hot Chocolate” beverage, made with Holey Grail’s house-made cashew milk, Dandelion’s mission chocolate, warming spices and topped with coconut whip cream & Holey Grail will offer the “Mission Hot Chocolate Donut” made with Dandelion chocolate, pasilla chile, spices, vanilla bean and topped with toasted marshmallow. Now through Dec. 31 @ 2441 Main St.

Pizzana Opens on Lincoln Blvd: The pizzeria known for it’s thin yet impossibly crispy crust just opened in Marina del Rey at 4716 Lincoln Blvd. This location is the first to feature pastas as well. See you there!

Garrison Brothers Whiskey Dinner at SALT Restaurant: $95 ticket includes welcome cocktail, whiskey flight, family-style dinner + dessert, and take-home souvenir. Thursday, Nov. 16, 7p.m. @ 13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey https://www.eventbrite.com/e/garrison-brothers-whiskey-dinner-at-salt-restaurant-bar-tickets-532689186697



LOOKING AHEAD: WestEdge Design Fair (Nov. 16-18), Holiday Walk on Montana Ave. (Dec. 3), Main St. Shopping Cart Christmas Tree Lighting (Dec. 9)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: The Dr. Seuss Experience & ICE Grand Openings .