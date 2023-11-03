Were you aware that there are approximately 100 billion stars in our galaxy alone? Did you know that a large number of those “stars” you see when you gaze up into the night sky aren’t stars at all — they’re actually entire galaxies. Have you ever wondered how light can act like both a particle and a wave? Or pondered how planets form or how the gravitational pull of a black hole is strong enough to warp time? If the answer is anything along the lines of “Hell yeah” then the Explore Your Universe (EYU) event at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) this Sunday is an absolute must-see.

Held at the Court of Sciences, the south campus courtyard is ideal since it’s flanked on every side by a science-related department and it offers plenty of space for all manner of activities and experiments designed to activate the imaginations of children aged anywhere between 8 and 18.

“It’s all about exposing kids to all these different questions and it encourages them to be inquisitive about the universe, especially when it’s interactive,” said David James, PhD student and Publicity Chair of the EYU Organizing Committee.

“Some booths will offer demonstrations on a variety of subjects including astronomy, biology, geology, chemistry, sustainability, psychology and more, while others will have scientists just answering questions as best they can from inquiring young minds,” said James, adding, “As well as their parents, of course.”

Last year’s booths included hands-on experiments such as strawberry DNA extraction, looking at muscle cells under a microscope, the Meteorite Gallery exhibit and more. Talks will include Fun With Plastics, When Earth Was A Magma Ocean and Why Does Earth’s Magnetic Field Point North?

“It’s held on the UCLA campus every year on the first Sunday in November so we can bring scientists and kids together and promote accessibility to these fields of study for everyone,” James said.

Los Angeles County holds a historic and prominent place in the cosmological community, with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, Griffith Observatory in Los Feliz and Edwards Air Force Base near Lancaster, to name just a few, all playing major roles in the continually evolving field of space and scientific studies.

Even Santa Monica College has invested in a brand new rooftop observatory for its new Engineering & Science Department, complete with a 20.6-ft diameter dome and a 27.5-inch mirror telescope.

“We usually get representatives from many of the key places,” said James. “Griffith Observatory usually has a booth every year and we’ve had people from JPL and NASA in the past, because they’re closely connected with our department.”

James explains that because the clocks go back an hour this weekend, it of course means it will get darker earlier, which makes it possible to set up a few telescopes and indulge in some evening skywatching.

Explore the Universe at UCLA begins at 12noon and goes on to about 8p.m. at 617 Charles E Young Drive East, Los Angeles 90095. Check out the site exploringyouruniverse.ucla.edu for more information

scott.snowden@smdp.com