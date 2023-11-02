SMDP’s Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes Ice at Santa Monica Grand Opening & November Games Month Activities and much more.

12-ft-Tall Puppet Little Amal on the Pier: “In the spirit of hope and solidarity for displaced people everywhere, Little Amal, the internationally celebrated 12-ft-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, will visit the Santa Monica Pier as part of her acclaimed 6,000-mile journey across the country.” Thursday, Nov. 2, 5p.m. https://www.walkwithamal.org/events/on-the-pier/

Romeo & Juliet – Love is a Fire: This adaptation tries to answer “Why the Young Lovers Had to Die and Why Their Respective Families Hated Each Other?” Now through Nov. 18 at SaMo Playhouse 1211 4th St.

Soundwaves Concert Series at Pico Library: “Composer Michael Jon Fink picks up his guitar for a set of music inspired by the experimental side of cool jazz, with clarinetist Brian Walsh and cellist Derek Stein.” Saturday, Nov 4, 3:30p.m. at 2201 Pico Blvd.

Yachty By Nature: “AHOY Los, Angeles Yacht Rockers! The golden state’s number one yacht rock band is back. Don’t miss the boat, ride like the wind to this intimate venue, and get Yachty with us.” Friday, Nov 3, 8p.m. at The Venice West at 1717 Lincoln Blvd.

Westside Food Bank 5K Hunger Walk: Help raise awareness about food insecurity in LA County. Put on your walking shoes, and let’s work together to help those in need! Sunday, Nov. 5 at Ocean View Park, 2701 Barnard Way https://my.wsfb.org/event/hunger-walk/e507935

An Evening with John Stamos at New Roads School: He will be discussing his memoir If You Would have Told Me. Monday, Nov. 6, 8p.m. at 3131 Olympic Blvd. https://livetalksla.org/events/john-stamos/

SaMo Public Library Presents International Game Month: November is International Games Month, a worldwide initiative that aims to reconnect communities through games at the Library. From board games to card games, tabletop games to video games, November is all about gaming. Game Day for Kids & Family is Tuesday, Nov. 7, 3–5p.m. at Pico Library, 2201 Pico Blvd. Game Days for Grownups is Tuesday, Nov. 14, 1–3p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 28, 5:30–7:30p.m. at Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd. Game Day for Teens is Tuesday, Nov. 21, 4–6p.m. at Pico Library.

Ice at Santa Monica Opening (FREE at Grand Opening): “Groove to the coolest beats spun by our talented DJ while you skate. Our on-ice entertainers will dazzle you with their mesmerizing performances, adding a touch of magic to your skating experience. Soft open is Wednesday, Nov. 1, Grand opening is Thursday, Nov. 9 and stays open through Jan. 15. 12–10p.m. daily at 1324 5th St.

Dia de los Muertos, Altars by Area High School Students at Santa Monica History Museum: This pop-up exhibition features a select group of students from local public high schools sharing their altar creations. Now through Nov. 17 at 1350 7th St.

What to Eat & Drink?

Abbot Kinney First Friday Food Truck Fest: About two dozen food trucks are expected to line the street for the monthly event. Friday, Nov. 3, starting at 5p.m. https://www.abbotkinneyblvd.com/

World Central Kitchen “Feeding Hope Feast” Lands in LA with top chefs: The nonprofit founded by José Andrés to provide fresh meals to crisis zones, is bringing its Feeding Hope event series to Los Angeles. The Venice event features Featuring Top Chef’s Stephanie Izard and Nyesha Arrington on Nov. 8, 6–10p.m. at NeueHouse Venice Beach https://wck.org/events/feeding-hope-la

Holey Grail Donuts x Dandelion Chocolate Pop-Up Collaboration: Expect Dandelion’s “Mission Hot Chocolate” beverage, made with Holey Grail’s house-made cashew milk, Dandelion’s mission chocolate, warming spices and topped with coconut whip cream & Holey Grail will offer the “Mission Hot Chocolate Donut” made with Dandelion chocolate, pasilla chile, spices, vanilla bean and topped with toasted marshmallow. Now through Dec. 31 at 2441 Main St.LOOKING AHEAD:

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to the newspaper at sean@smdp.com