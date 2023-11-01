JAMS Halloween: Students and faculty at John Adams Middle School (JAMS) were in the spooky spirit Tuesday for the Halloween holiday, taking part in a costume parade along with several activities.

Students were able to decorate Rice Krispie treats and cookies with Halloween themes, paint pumpkins and spin a trick-or-treat wheel for various prizes. Inflatable costumes were a hit for the JAMS student body, as students entered suits based around properties like the Fall Guys video game and South Park.

