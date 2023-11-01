An elderly woman was beaten and robbed on Halloween night resulting in a brief car chase along Wilshire Blvd and the eventual arrest of four individuals.

The incident began at about 9:50 p.m. near the 1200 block of Lincoln Blvd when four suspects armed with a handgun robbed a 79-year-old woman. Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers located the victim, who was suffering from a blow to the head and a witness was able to provide a description of the suspect’s vehicle and license plate.

Officers found the four suspects driving a car stolen from Long Beach and an attempt to stop the car prompted a brief chase that ended when the suspects crashed into a pickup truck at 11th and Wilshire.

“Two of the suspects were located immediately and taken into custody,” said a statement provided by SMPD. “The third suspect was discovered hiding in a carport off a nearby alley and taken into custody without incident. The fourth suspect pushed his way into an occupied apartment in the 1200 block of 11th Street. The resident was able to force the suspect out of the apartment. This suspect was located hiding on the roof of the building by an assisting Los Angeles Police Department helicopter where he was taken into custody. A firearm was also located in the area.”

According to police, the elderly victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. The occupants of the other vehicle struck by the suspect vehicle were not seriously injured.

