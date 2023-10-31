The Samohi Vikings football squad celebrated its seniors on Oct. 27, with the team’s veteran class taking the field for the final regular season performance of their Vikings careers. The Vikings fell to Culver City on home turf, 27-26, but will have another chance at victory this coming Friday.

In the regular season finale, Culver City jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and held the lead through a valiant Vikings comeback attempt. The Centaurs’ balanced offensive attack ended with 316 total offensive yards, 178 in the passing game and 138 in the rushing game. The Vikings also took a balanced approach, finishing with 301 offensive yards (151 passing, 150 rushing).

Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Brown was efficient in the final regular season affair, completing 14 of his 18 attempts for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Hooking up with Payton Seals and Caden Mccallum on touchdown throws, the sophomore also ran two scores in himself, showcasing dual-threat abilities. Seals was a continual target of Brown’s throughout the evening, catching 9 balls for 87 yards and a score.

In the rushing game, Mccallum finished his final regular season contest with 120 yards on a robust 5.5 yards per carry, also catching two passes for 17 yards and a score. The defense was anchored by seniors Jayden Montanez and Theo Naessens-Dowling, who combined for 16 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

During the 10-game regular season, the Vikings jumped out to an impressive 5-0 start with wins over Calabasas, El Segundo, West, Sylmar and Hueneme. District play brought some challenges, with the team dropping four of its final five contests, including a 27-0 home loss to Palos Verdes, a team that went undefeated in 2023. The Vikings’ district victory came on Oct. 6, beating Peninsula 33-26.

Brown was the conductor of the offense during his sophomore campaign, completing an efficient 69.5% of his passes for 2,149 yards and finished the regular season with a 17-9 touchdown-interception ratio. Of the 17 passing touchdowns, 9 of them went to junior Griffin Seals, who caught 59 balls for 866 yards along with the 9 scores over 10 games.

Mccallum reached 1,000 rushing yards for the season in starting duty, carrying the ball 192 times for 1,000 yards exactly, along with 13 rushing scores. He also caught 20 receptions for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns. The senior was a two-way force for the Vikings, finishing the regular season with the most tackles on the squad, 65 total tackles and 26 solo. Junior Charles Cravings was the team’s top ballhawk in the secondary, snagging 7 interceptions for the squad.

Samohi Vikings quarterback Wyatt Brown (#7) will lead the team into playoff action on Friday, 3 November, against Santa Ana

On Friday, the 6-4 Vikings will play host to 7-3 Santa Ana in a CIF playoff matchup, a team that finished first in Orange League play in 2023. The Saints glided through many of the season’s victories, including a 70-0 win over Saddleback and a 49-0 victory over Calvary Chapel. The Vikings will face a Saints offense led by junior receiver Christian Ramos, a deep ball threat who caught 45 receptions for 943 yards and 10 scores this season. Senior Charles Hughes is the rushing leader for the Saints, breaking over 100 yards per contest with 1,051 yards and an astounding 20 touchdowns.

The Vikings’ clash with Santa Ana will begin at 7 p.m. at Samohi.

Samohi Football

Vikings vs Culver City

Culver City wins 27-26

Passing: Wyatt Brown (#7, Sophomore): 14-18, 151 yds, 2 TD

Rushing: Caden Mccallum (#5, Senior): 22 carries, 120 yds, 5.5 YPC

Wyatt Brown (#7, Sophomore): 10 carries, 30 yds, 3.0 YPC, 2 TD

Receiving: Payton Seals (#14, Sophomore): 9 rec, 87 yds, 9.7 YPC, TD

Griffin Seals (#15, Senior): 3 rec, 30 yds, 10.0 YPC

Caden Mccallum (#5, Senior): 2 rec, 34 yds, 17.0 YPC, TD

Defense: Jayden Montanez (#88, Senior): 10 tackles (4 solo, 6 asst), 2.5 Tackles For Loss, 1.5 Sacks

Theo Naessens-Dowling (#4, Senior): 6 tackles (2 solo, 4 asst), 1.5 Tackles For Loss, .5 Sacks

Devin Lee (#17, Junior): 5 tackles (4 solo, 1 asst)

Caden Mccallum (#5, Senior): 5 tackles (2 solo, 3 asst)

Isaiah Fernandez (#22, Sophomore): 4 tackles (1 solo, 3 asst), 1 Tackle For Loss

Charles Cravings (#3, Junior): 3 tackles (1 solo, 2 asst)

Carlos Gonzalez-Melchor (#44, Senior): 3 tackles (1 solo, 2 asst)

Payton Seals (#14, Sophomore): 2 tackles (2 asst)

Jeremy Guerrero (#10, Junior): 2 tackles (2 asst)

Griffin Seals (#15, Senior): 1 tackle (1 solo)

Manny Lares (#24, Junior): 1 tackle (1 solo)

Samuel Reynoso (#45, Junior): 1 tackle (1 solo)

Kidus Woldegiurogis (#8, Senior): 1 tackle (1 solo)

Mason Oliva (#72, Senior): 1 tackle (1 asst)

Darian Hawkins (#20, Sophomore): 1 tackle (1 asst)

Special Teams: Wyatt Brown (#7, Sophomore): 2/4 PAT, 2 punts, 88 yards, 44.0 YPP

Davis Solis-Valdovinos (#9, Senior): 2 Kickoff Returns, 39 yds, 19.5 YPR

Charles Cravings (#3, Junior): 1 Kickoff Return, 21 yds, 21.0 YPR

Samohi Boys’ Water Polo

Oct. 23: Vikings vs Redondo Union, Bay League 3rd-Place Game, Vikings win 8-6

Darragh Flanders (Senior): 4 Goals

Joaquin Auger (Senior): 2 Goals

Pablo Rivera-Clark (Senior): 1 Goal

Ethan Fitzgerald (Junior): 1 Goal

Oct. 26: Vikings vs Malibu, Vikings win 12-3

Next Game: Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.- Vikings vs Burroughs/Burbank

Samohi Cross-Country

Oct. 25: Vikings and Lady Vikings at Warrior Mile- West Torrance High School

Boys’ 1,600-meter open

Landon Kozmor (Junior): 4:31.62, 14th overall

David Ervin (Senior): 4:36.60, 19th overall

Brody Wilkes (Senior): 4:43.23, 39th overall

Peter Jarvis (Junior): 4:43.51, 40th overall

Kingsley Lin (Freshman): 4:44.07, 43rd overall

Nico Lombard (Senior): 4:44.62, 47th overall

Emerson Hill (Sophomore): 4:50.86, 65th overall

James Faries (Sophomore): 4:51.75, 68th overall

Leo Lucente (Sophomore): 4:54.49, 79th overall

Jacob Ovadia (Junior): 5:02.88, 104th overall

Ajax Haendel (Senior): 5:02.91, 105th overall

Luca Lombardo (Senior): 5:05.11, 111th overall

Jackson Mayeda (Sophomore): 5:09.52, 125th overall

Alex Gonzalez (Senior): 5:11.36, 134th overall

Kenneth Walden (Junior): 5:12.52, 140th overall

Tobin Palmer (Sophomore): 5:13.35, 143rd overall

Lev Goldstein (Freshman): 5:14.85, 151st overall

Ian Oakes (Freshman): 5:16.63, 157th overall

Phineaus Pitts (Freshman): 5:17.49, 161st overall

Daniel Ostrovsky (Sophomore): 5:19.12, 175th overall

Lucas Yarmand (Junior): 5:21.46, 188th overall

Gavin Bao (Freshman): 5:26.48, 209th overall

Senam Turner (Freshman): 5:30.14, 221st overall

Brandon Kirbyson (Sophomore): 5:31.65, 225th overall

Sean Milne-Morrow (Freshman): 5:33.30, 228th overall

Yungbihn Douglas (Sophomore): 5:34.09, 232nd overall

Shayl Khatod (Sophomore): 5:35.53, 238th overall

Will Ellison (Freshman): 5:36.40, 241st overall

Mario Ducille (Freshman): 5:36.84, 243rd overall

Luke Shimahara (Sophomore): 5:40.61, 253rd overall

Russell Ma (Sophomore): 5:41.14, 255th overall

Girls’ 1,600-meter open

Makena Weybright (Sophomore): 5:33.04, 23rd overall

Selin Kocataskin (Freshman): 5:44.78, 39th overall

Shenandoah Markos (Sophomore): 5:44.85, 40th overall

Ruby Dembo (Sophomore): 5:53.00, 57th overall

Maggie McLaughlin (Freshman): 5:56.05, 60th overall

Charlie Llorente (Freshman): 5:56.20, 62nd overall

Sofia Santoyo (Freshman): 5:56.59, 63rd overall

Ellie Holmstrom (Senior): 5:58.05, 68th overall

Harper Snyder (Junior): 5:58.34, 69th overall

Addy Fiore (Freshman): 5:58.60, 70th overall

Marina Shickler (Sophomore): 5:59.10, 71st overall

Ava Roker (Junior): 6:08.24, 83rd overall

Claire Baboujon (Sophomore): 6:11.92, 87th overall

Olivia Rizzo (Senior): 6:19.37, 101st overall

Josephine Gelinas (Senior): 6:19.63, 102nd overall

Ariella Castillo (Freshman): 6:21.65, 106th overall

Ava Anaya (Freshman): 6:26.09, 117th overall

Vera Robinson (Freshman): 6:28.72, 124th overall

Brooklyn Tarin (Freshman): 6:30.51, 129th overall

Sylvia Minzenberg (Junior): 6:30.87, 130th overall

Rudy Rudgard (Freshman): 6:31.48, 133rd overall

Carla Santini (Junior): 6:38.48, 149th overall

Hadley Mathews (Junior): 6:41.05, 153rd overall

Lila Beal (Freshman): 6:45.83, 165th overall

Georgia Rowe (Sophomore): 6:55.54, 191st overall

Sierra Abronson (Sophomore): 7:01.39, 200th overall

Next Meet: Thursday- Bay League Finals, Redondo High School

