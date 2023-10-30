The all-new and vastly improved Ice at Santa Monica opens to the public this Wednesday and promises to set a new standard of winter-related nostalgia for the coming cold season.

The finishing touches will have been put into place by the time this story goes to press as over the weekend the ice will have been set into place and the Netflix co-branded outer perimeter boards will be complete, together with a giant Netflix logo actually incorporated into the ice itself.

“Netflix are actually the ones that’s making it possible for us to do free skate nights for the community, because of their partnership with us because of the sponsorship that provides us the ability to open up some of our sessions for people to skate for free,” says Jeremy Ferguson, Operations & Placemaking Director for DTSM.

“It’s been some years since we’ve had a well recognized brand sponsor a community activation like this,” he says,

The updated rink now features hangout areas, a firepit, food and merchandise stalls, live music, radio or DJ and even a seasonal-themed projection on the side of the adjacent Bank of America building.

“This year there are a lot of changes,” Ferguson, says, adding, “It’s 25% bigger than any other previous year, there will be s’mores from S’moreology, clear boarding around the boundary edges to create a bigger, more open experience, plus everything is all geared around being as environmentally friendly and reusable as possible.”

Ferguson also says that in addition, food from Ugo’s and Stefano’s Pizzeria will also be available as they can cook in their kitchens and simply bring it around the corner to the ice rink.

“The grand opening is on November 9, so that’ll be the big community event, but we’re going to have a soft opening on November 1,” says Ferguson, adding, “That first week is really an opportunity for us to work out the operational bugs and then we’ll be open all the way through January 15.”

Tickets can be purchased from the website, iceatsantamonica.com and admission for a one hour session, including skates, is $22, locker rental is $5, gloves $5, socks $5 and a skate helper will cost $6. The opening hours will be noon to 10 p.m. every day, each week.

