On September 22, a lone suspect entered the First Citizens Bank at 1630 Montana Avenue in Santa Monica, pointed a firearm at employees and demanded money. Fearing for their lives, two tellers handed over cash to the suspect who took it and fled out the back door of the bank.

The FBI issued an alert on social media at about 9:25 a.m. and in security images, the suspect — Yolanda Denise Caldwell (DOB: 06-04-1971) of Los Angeles — is seen at the counter holding a gun and then walking away from the back.

Officers from the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to the investigation and upon reviewing security camera footage, photos of Caldwell and a getaway vehicle — a black-colored BMW X5 SUV — were released in a public bulletin.

According to the SMPD, information was gleaned from multiple sources and consequently detectives were able to identify Caldwell and obtain a warrant for her arrest. The suspect was taken into custody by SMPD detectives on Wednesday, October 25, in Redondo Beach.

Caldwell was booked into the Santa Monica Jail for 211 PC, Robbery.

Anyone with additional information related to this individual or incident are asked to contact Detective Burciaga, Sergeant Gradle or the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458- 8451 during normal business hours.

