On Saturday, The Canary will become the Dead Man’s Luau, an interactive music and visual festival from the mind of Wes Chiller. The third iteration of the event, and the first in Santa Monica, will take place starting at 5:30 p.m. and has a frightfully fantastic lineup in store. Chiller himself will take the stage to perform songs such as new single “Found at Sea,” which details the origin story of the luau. Joining the artist will be De Lux and DJ Pink Skies to provide the spooky sounds. Leaning into the luau theme, the event is hosted by the “queen of the luau,” Hana K’koa Miller, who will perform the opening luau and stand by for a limbo line contest.

The chance to dress up as nautical characters like mermaids and pirates is also for a good cause, as a portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Surfer’s Healing and Maui First Responders Fire Relief. Surfer’s Healing provides volunteer-staffed surfing camps for children with autism, taking over 4,500 children out into the water since the organization began in 1996.

Helping the Maui community after devastating wildfires earlier this year hits home for Chiller, who dropped out of his gig in music publishing to pursue a job as a firefighter paramedic. Born into the firefighter lifestyle, with his father working for the Los Angeles City Fire Department for 39 years, Chiller says that “you get a really unique look at society” as a critical responder.

“[It’s] a firsthand look at the real problems that people are having,” he said. “Not just on the internet, behind the keyboard, but real [issues]. You’re walking into strangers homes and … that [has] just really changed my perspective on lots and lots of things … I feel like [it has] made me more aware and [a] mellowed out person in that regard, way less judgmental, and it’s done a lot for my character.”

He noted that he felt “obligated” to help out the Maui cause because “this is what you sign up for” as a first responder. The musician combined his fundraising efforts with the “immersive” approach he took in a past life, throwing themed events for Greek life at UCLA, to craft an impressive luau display.

“I grew up in San Clemente as a total beachgoer and beach bum, so all of that [along with] the [Hawaiian] influence of my family … it just kind of made this mental world in [my brain] that [I] just shared and tried to translate fictionally into our own little universe,” he said of the event. “It’s very like [a] crustacean, nautical nightmare type of environment, but also very inclusive and coming from a loving place.”

Previously hosting the luau in El Segundo and Costa Mesa, Chiller calls it a “privilege” to bring music and Halloween fans together, stating that connections made at the luau have even led to several weddings.

“I think the beauty of my shows is the community that comes to them,” he said. “It’s a lot of … kids coming up [in the area] that are looking for somewhere to belong. I think one of the major things about my events is that I spent a lot of time feeling not cool enough to be places. So that is not going to be the case when you come to my events. There’s not the haughtiness or the exclusive vibe … you’re [there] not only to see the music, but you’re also [there] to participate in the community.”

Tickets for the Dead Man’s Luau can be purchased through Eventbrite, or by visiting Chiller’s website, weschiller.com.

