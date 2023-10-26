A courageous group of storytellers are set on curbing dangerous stigmas, using their professional voices to showcase personal tales of struggle and triumph.

The Santa Monica Playhouse will play host to the second “Funny People Cry Too!” live show on Sunday, an event focused on both the funny and serious side of area entertainers. Storytellers will share experiences with their mental health, helping end negative connotations around the subject. A portion of each ticket sold goes to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation’s largest non-profit dedicated to stopping mental health stigmas.

NAMI gives its blessing to a select few shows each year, selecting “Funny People” led by two funny people in their own right: Sarah Murphree and Erick Lopez. Murphree is a longtime standup from Nashville, while husband Lopez has had roles like Hector on the CW show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” Becoming a public speaker with NAMI, Murphree initially learned the “healing power of telling true stories” through her time in comedy and memoir writing.

“Being a comedian for years, I felt I kept hearing standups desperate for a place to tell the stories of pain behind the jokes, because they say every great joke is born from great pain,” Murphree said. “And if we never really talk about that pain, I feel like it can kind of eat you alive.”

Her journey to hosting the first “Funny People” show also included a stint with NAMI’s Family to Family program, which provides a group setting for those with suffering family members to talk about their experiences. Murphree began to open up personally about her relationship with her mother, who went undiagnosed with mental health issues and was never treated due to being afraid of the “crazy” label.

Previously living in shame that her mother “wasn’t like the other moms,” conversations about shared experiences helped free the entertainer, eventually gestating into the concept for a show bringing these interactions to the stage. The first show featured stories from blogger Kristina Hart and vocalist Kenisha Francis, among others, and the endeavor was a sold-out success.

“[The show] blends comedy, theater, and true life stories all into one unique night of entertainment,” actor Virginia Tucker said of “Funny People.” “I cried, laughed, and learned things I never knew about mental illness. If you enjoy hearing stories, then you’re in for a real treat.”

Booking the Playhouse for the second event on Sunday was a step up for Murphree, who has found another group of courageous individuals ready to share their stories. Joining the host will be MTV host Ellie Lee, screenwriter Antonio Sacre, comedian Sandy Danto, actress Georgina Okon, comedian Kevin Horton and director Liz Kummer. The show also features musical performances from Love Me In The Dark and David San Miguel.

The talent gracing the stage will have the chance to showcase what Murphree calls two of the most important emotional releases, tears and laughter.

“I think there’s nothing as beautiful as a naturally funny person or person with a good sense of humor [telling] the true story about mental health because these stories are not jokes, and it’s not stand up,” Murphree said. “But you’ll find sometimes in the deepest pain, there is great humor there.”

Along with the Family to Family program, NAMI has other free programs such as a 24/7 hotline, and more information on the group can be found at nami.org. For more information on Sunday’s event, visit funnypeoplecrytoo.com.

thomas@smdp.com