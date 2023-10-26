SMDP’s Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes a variety of Halloween Week activities, Ice at Santa Monica Opening, and much more!

SMC Glass Pumpkin Sale: SMC’s annual Glass Pumpkin Sales are a fun opportunity to buy handcrafted glass pumpkins. “Each pumpkin is a truly unique work of art that can enhance fall-season home and office decor, as well as satisfy holiday and year-round gift needs. Proceeds benefit the SMC Art Department and community organizations.” Thursday, Oct. 26, 10a.m. – 2p.m. https://www.smc.edu/calendar/index.php#event-details/8c651fbd-123b-4778-b34d-d4ab88477666

Scarlet Opera performing at Winston House: “If you’ve heard of them, you know what’s good. If not, they’re a very queer rock/pop band that’s getting compared to an up-and-coming Queen and puts on a hell of a live show.” “West of Lincoln” has a pre-show starting at 7:30p.m. Thursday Oct. 26 @ 23 Windward Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-scarlet-opera-pre-show-west-of-lincoln-tickets-741817826087

Free Documentary Screening of ‘Flashpoint: Protest, Policing, and the Press’ & panel Q&A: The film features the stories of several journalists who were assaulted or arrested while reporting at protests and explores the conflict and tension experienced on the front lines, the changing role of the press, and the hardening of attitudes among the police towards journalists. Friday, Oct. 27, 6:00 – 7:30p.m. @ SMC Center for Media & Design Auditorium, 1660 Stewart St. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flashpoint-protest-policing-and-the-press-tickets-716232178727

Jungle Book reimagined @ BroadStage: The classic story is being reimagined as a multimedia dance theatre work. “Looking through the eyes of a young Mowgli as a refugee caught in a world devastated by the impact of climate change, the bold movement, startling animation, and video and sound design bring a new sense of urgency to Akram Khan’s reinterpretation.” Shows are at 7:30p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26-28. https://broadstage.org/tickets-shows/calendar/jungle-book-reimagined/

American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” Walk: This is a celebration of courage and hope, a movement uniting communities to end breast cancer as we know it, for everyone. For three decades, these 3- to 5-mile non-competitive walks have collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement – providing a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, and families alike. Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. beginning at the Santa Monica Pier https://www.cancer.org/involved/fundraise/making-strides-against-breast-cancer.html

Meals on Wheels West – Monster Bash 2023: “Calling all ghosts, ghouls, and monsters! This annual Halloween fundraiser is back! Get your costumes ready and prepare for a wickedly good time!” Saturday, Oct 28, 8p.m. – Midnight @ Marina del Rey Marriott, 4100 Admiralty Way www.mealsonwheelswest.org/events

Día de los Muertos Celebration: Celebrate on Third Street Promenade with Live music, community altars, Latinx pop-up market, and more fun for all ages. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2 – 9p.m. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dia-de-los-muertos-celebration-in-downtown-santa-monica-tickets-718822636857

Dead Man’s Luau at Canary Club: “Immerse yourself a one-of-a-kind festival experience exploring the lurid shipwrecked scenes of the Dead Man’s Luau, an interactive night of live music, art, tattooing, limbo, and a silent charity auction” benefiting Surfer’s Healing and Maui First Responders Wildfire Relief. Saturday, Oct 28, 5:30 – 9:30p.m. @ 1301 5th St. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dead-mans-luau-tickets-681735097027

Marina del Rey Halloween Boat Parade: This year’s theme is A Maritime “Trick or Treat” Saturday, Oct. 28 @ 8 p.m. https://halloweenboatparade.com

Lion’s Club 100th Anniversary Gala: “Take a step back in time with the Santa Monica-Pacific Palisades Lions, 100 years to be precise, to 1923, the year our club was founded. Come to our Centennial Roaring 20’s Speakeasy Gala to be transported to the Roaring 20’s with a Great Gatsby-style party, Live Jazz, Hors d’oeuvres, Sumptuous Dinner, and No Host Bar.” $75. Sunday, Oct. 29, 5:00 – 8:00p.m. @ the SaMo Elks Lodge, 1040 Pico Blvd. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/100th-anniversary-roaring-20s-speakeasy-gala-registration-712653575027

Countering Truth Decay (FREE): “How can our communities move forward together in a time of institutional mistrust and uncertainty? Join the Santa Monica Human Relations Council, the RAND Corporation, and the wider community for a free discussion on the topic of Truth Decay. Participants will have the chance to dive into Truth Decay – and hear from experts on how we might combat Truth Decay at the local, regional, and national levels.” Monday, Oct 30, 5:30 – 7:30p.m. @ The Forum at RAND Santa Monica (1776 Main St) https://santamonicawellbeing.us17.list-manage.com/

Halloween Hop on Montana Ave.: “Trick or treat fun for the entire family from 6th – 17th Streets” Tuesday, Oct. 31, 3 – 6 p.m.

Ice at Santa Monica Opening: “The [ice rink] grand opening is on Nov. 9, so that’ll be the big community event, but we’re going to have a soft opening on Nov. 1” and stay open through Jan. 15. 12 – 10 p.m. daily @ 1324 5th St.

Whitney Cummings, Dan Levy & More Performing @ The Crow Comedy Club: The newish Bergamot Station comedy club has an impressive lineup on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 8p.m. @ 2525 Michigan Ave. https://jetbook.co/e/the-crow-presents-comedy-concertseplz

What to Eat & Drink?

Grilled Cheese & Wine Pairing @ Andrew’s Cheese Shop: “We will be doing our famous grilled cheeses paired with some of our amazing and unusual wines for you. It starts with a starter salad with fresh greens, followed up by four open faced grilled cheeses each expertly paired with a unique wine and finished off with a (wait for it) float using Elio Perrone’s Bigaro, a sweet blend of Moscato and Brachetto.” $80/person. Friday, Oct. 27, 7:30p.m. @ 728 Montana Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/october-13th-grilled-cheese-beer-night-tickets-719408489157?aff=oddtdtcreator

Esters Hallo-Wine Party: For those who want to get in the “spirit” early, there will be a DJ, dancing, horror movies projected on the wall, themed cocktails, and of course, costumes are highly encouraged. on Saturday, Oct. 28, starting at 6 p.m. https://resy.com/cities/la/venues/esters-wine-shop-and-bar/events/esters-hallo-wine-spooky-party-2023-10-28

Sogno Toscano Celebrates 100 Days: The Italian neighborhood cafe and marketplace is celebrating their 100-day opening with a gift basket from their marketplace for the first 100 guests with their Orecchiette Pugliesi, 1923 EVOO Olive Oil tin, Italian Cherry Tomato Sauce and a secret gift upon purchase of an item from the cafe. Sunday, Oct. 29 @ 1512 Montana Ave.

Salt & Straw Ice Cream FREE Scoop on Halloween: Kids under age 16 who come to any of the shops dressed in costume on Halloween get a free scoop of any of their “Scoops & Skulls” flavors, including The Great Candycopia, Jack o’ Lantern Pumpkin Bread, Don Bugito’s Creepy Crawly Critters, and Chocolate Champurrado with Sesame Toffee. 1357 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

LOOKING AHEAD: Ice at Santa Monica Opening Party (Nov. 9), The Dr. Seuss Experience (Nov. 10), Main St. Holiday Festival & Tree Lighting (Dec. 9)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Halloween Week.