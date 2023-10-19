Listen to this post

Standing out in a crowded coffeehouse crowd takes a strong team, strong values and a strong commitment to the community.

Go Get Em Tiger hits all three attributes, marking its territory at 950 Montana Avenue in 2022. The location is the second in Santa Monica, but the first to stride into the fast-paced business corridor with a unique menu and people-pleasing philosophy, already accommodating a steady stream of customers.

“(The mission is) creating magical moments and inspiring human connection … what we’re doing right now in our store, there’s this small community,” said Go Get Em Tiger Cafe General Manager Cassandra Santos. “Our regulars are really sweet, we know their orders when they come in.”

Santos has made a meteoric rise within the cafe’s community, starting off as a line cook for the location when it first opened, before transitioning to kitchen manager and eventually the GM position. Now working at the front of the shop, she is eager to continue having “organic interactions” with team members and customers alike.

“It’s very fulfilling, because I believe in the company a lot,” Santos said of her rise through the ranks. “I align with their values and mission. Obviously it’s been challenging having more responsibilities, but I’m embracing the role … we have a lot of regular customers, it’s close to the beach, it’s really fun.”

Along with a favorable location and hard-working staff, Go Get Em Tiger stands out from its coffee exploits, sourcing its own coffee beans and using their own roastery. The result is a wide variety of drinks, such as the iced almond macadamia latte and salted dark chocolate mocha.

The food menu is what Santos calls “protein-rich,” with breakfast sandwiches like a classic bacon, egg and cheese; along with a “protein brekkie” and breakfast burritos. For those wanting to try and make the cafe’s drinks at home, the location sells bags of several blends, alongside chocolates and other merchandise.

Dining can take place indoors or outdoors, with the outdoor seating facing a mural depicting several animals, created by artist Stacey Rozich.

Saying that she’s been inspired by meeting “a lot of cool people” in her new position, Santos is enjoying life as part of the thriving Montana district, giving a special shout-out to Vietnamese restaurant Bun & Mi adjacent to the location.

Go Get Em Tiger is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and can be found online at gget.com.

“It’s nice to meet people that work in the same neighborhood … it’s really a community here,” she added.

