Samohi Homecoming: The halftime break of the Santa Monica High School Vikings’ football contest was taken over Oct. 13, as many of the school’s top students took part in a special Homecoming ceremony. During the ceremony, seniors Joshua Tang and Kara Best were named Samohi Homecoming King and Queen, crowned to a raucous applause by their peers. Before the crowning, Samohi students and Vikings fans were treated to performances by the pep squad and cheerleaders, as well as a sighting by the paint-covered “Greenies” hype team. Each class at Samohi was represented by special art pieces that encapsulate their respective points in the timeline, such as “Goodnight Seniors” inspired by the children’s book “Goodnight Moon.”
