A tightly contested game between Bay League rivals ended in the Samohi Vikings’ second loss of the season, as the squad fell to Mira Costa at home on Friday. The 28-21 Mira Costa victory was the first win of the Mustangs’ season, leaving the home team 1-2 in Bay League play and 6-2 overall in 2023.
After swapping touchdowns in the first quarter, sophomore quarterback Wyatt Brown found Griffin Seals for a 37-yard touchdown strike in the early goings of the second quarter, the second touchdown hookup between Brown and Seals. The Mustangs tied the game once again at 14 apiece later in the quarter, and were on the precipice of scoring once more before the end of the half until the Vikings defense forced a fumble deep in their own territory.
Heading out of halftime tied at 14, the Mustangs scored a third quarter touchdown to take the lead, one the opponent wouldn’t relinquish for the remainder of the contest. The Vikings defense prevented another third quarter score with another fumble, this time forced by Caden Mccallum and recovered by Brandon Valdovinos.
The Mustangs scored again in the early fourth quarter, leaving the Vikings with a 14-point deficit. Trading possessions, the home team finally found the endzone with 5:27 remaining with a Mccallum run. Down 28-21, the Vikings completed a defensive stand with 3 minutes left, but a Mustangs punt left the offense within their own 5-yard line.
A final gasp for the Vikings started with two first down conversions by Brown, one with his arm and one with his legs, before an intentional grounding penalty stalled the drive. The Vikings were unable to make it into Mustang territory before turning the ball over on downs, ending the comeback effort.
Brown finished the game completing 19 of his 29 pass attempts for 290 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings rushing game was unable to compliment Brown’s passing ability, as the team mustered only 46 rushing yards.
After a 5-0 start, Samohi have now lost two of the team’s last three contests, and the squad will need strong showings against Redondo Union and Culver City to secure a CIF playoff position.
Samohi Boys Water Polo:
Tuesday, October 10:
Vikings vs Mira Costa
Mira Costa wins 15-8
Drarragh Flanders (Senior): 3 Goals
Joaquin Auger (Senior): 2 Goals
Pablo Rivera-Clark (Senior): 1 Goal
Ethan Fitzgerald (Junior): 1 Goal
Ronan Maynes (Junior): 1 Goal
Thursday, October 12:
Vikings vs Palos Verdes
Palos Verdes wins 15-11
Darragh Flanders (Senior): 7 Goals
Ethan Fitzgerald (Junior): 2 Goals
Jackson Colby (Junior): 1 Goal
Lucas Hekimian (Senior): 1 Goal
Friday, October 13:
Ocean View Tournament vs Fountain Valley
Vikings win 10-9
Darragh Flanders (Senior): 8 Goals
Ethan Fitzgerald (Junior): 1 Goal
Ocean View Tournament vs John Burroughs (Burbank)
Vikings win 7-5
Darragh Flanders (Senior): 7 Goals
Saturday, October 14:
Ocean View Tournament vs Northwood High
Northwood wins 15-14
Darragh Flanders (Senior): 8 Goals
Ethan Fitzgerald (Junior): 4 Goals
Joaquin Auger (Senior): 1 Goal
Blase Londono (Senior): 1 Goal
Ocean View Tournament vs Palisades Charter
Vikings win 13-9
Darragh Flanders (Senior): 5 Goals
Nicolas Gorosh (Junior): 3 Goals
Ethan Fitzgerald (Junior): 2 Goals
Jackson Colby (Junior): 1 Goal
Blase Londono (Senior): 1 Goal
Ronan Maynes (Junior): 1 Goal
Vikings Record: 16-9
Next Game: Tuesday, October 17 vs Culver City
Samohi Girls Volleyball:
Monday, October 9:
Lady Vikings at Palos Verdes
Palos Verdes wins 3-0
Wednesday, October 11:
Lady Vikings at Culver City
Lady Vikings win 3-0
Lady Vikings Final Regular Season Record: 11-11 (4-6 Bay League)
Next Game: 2023 CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Championship Round 1 vs Beckman (Irvine), Thursday at 6 p.m.
Samohi Cross-Country:
Tuesday, October 10:
Vikings and Lady Vikings at Bay League Meet- Cheviot Hills Park
Varsity Boys 3-Mile Run:
- Mira Costa- 24
- Redondo Union- 56
- Palos Verdes- 78
- Santa Monica- 118
- Peninsula- 131
- Culver City- 155
Landon Kozmor (Junior)- 15:32.80, 12th overall
David Ervin (Senior)- 16:09.10, 26th overall
Brody Wilkes (Senior)- 16:09.40, 27th overall
Emerson Hill (Sophomore)- 16:13.40, 29th overall
Nico Lombard (Senior)- 16:26.70, 30th overall
James Faries (Sophomore)- 16:26.80, 31st overall
Peter Jarvis (Junior)- 16:48.50, 34th overall
Varsity Girls 3-Mile Run:
- Palos Verdes- 51
- Redondo Union- 54
- Santa Monica- 58
- Mira Costa- 59
- Peninsula- 127
- Culver City- 189
Phoebe Benun (Junior)- 17:25.40, 1st overall
Cleo Topp (Junior)- 18:27.90, 8th overall
Hawene Alomayehu (Senior)- 18:33.70, 11th overall
Matilde Martinez (Senior)- 18:35.90, 12th overall
Siena Tovar Burke (Junior)- 19:40.30, 26th overall
Crystal Gaitan (Sophomore)- 20:11.30, 31st overall
Maeko Gross (Junior)- 20:21.50, 34th overall
Saturday, October 14:
Vikings and Lady Vikings at Manhattan XC Invitational- Van Courtlant Park
Varsity Boys 2.5-Mile Run:
- Christian Brothers Academy- 51
- La Salle College High School- 128
- St. Johnsbury- 184
- St. Anthony’s- 211
- Boston College- 216
- Auburn- 242
- Ithaca- 261
- North Penn (Lansdale)- 263
- Salesianum- 271
- Ridge- 272
- Santa Monica- 553
Landon Kozmor (Junior): 13:53.2, 94th overall
Nico Lombard (Senior): 14:08.5, 111th overall
David Ervin (Senior): 14:17.9, 126th overall
Kingsley Lin (Freshman): 14:19.9, 127th overall
Brody Wilkes (Senior): 14:27.0, 135th overall
James Faries (Sophomore): 14:28.6, 138th overall
Emerson Hill (Sophomore): 14:46.4, 154th overall
Varsity Girls 2.5-Mile Run:
- Tatnall- 26
- Champlain Valley Union- 72
- Shenendehowa Central- 144
- Padua- 146
- Sayville- 162
- Santa Monica- 163
- Bishop Kenny- 171
- Corning-Painted Post- 196
- Cambridge Rindge & Latin- 198
- Eastchester- 239
Phoebe Benun (Junior): 14:47.0, 6th overall
Cleo Topp (Junior): 15:50.4, 28th overall
Hawene Alomayehu (Senior): 16:18.1, 43rd overall
Matilde Martinez (Senior): 16:28.4, 50th overall
Maeko Gross (Junior): 16:40.1, 56th overall
Siena Tovar Burke (Junior): 17:21.9, 78th overall
Crystal Gaitan (Sophomore): 17:22.1, 79th overall
Next Meet: Saturday, October 21: Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational at Mt. San Antonio College
Samohi Girls Golf:
Tuesday, October 3:
Santa Monica Lady Vikings vs Mira Costa at Chester L. Washington Golf Course
Mira Costa wins 223-267
Frances Aguilar (Sophomore)- 41
Cash Henton (Junior)- 46
Kara Best (Senior)- 49
Aubrey Hayes (Senior)- 61
Aliyah Williams (Senior)- 70
Thursday, October 5:
Santa Monica Lady Vikings vs Mira Costa at Penmar Golf Course
Mira Costa wins 204-251
Cash Henton (Junior)- 40
Kara Best (Senior)- 45
Frances Aguilar (Sophomore)- 47
Aubrey Hayes (Senior)- 57
Aliyah Williams (Senior)- 62
Lady Vikings Record: 1-7
Next Match: Tuesday, October 17- League Qualifier at Skylinks Golf Course
Samohi Girls Flag Football:
Thursday, October 12:
Lady Vikings vs Lawndale: Lady Vikings win 7-6
Lady Vikings vs Hawthorne: Lady Vikings win 18-0
Lady Vikings Record: 14-3 (6-0 Ocean League)
Next Game: Thursday, October 19 vs Hawthorne, Lawndale