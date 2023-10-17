Listen to this post

A tightly contested game between Bay League rivals ended in the Samohi Vikings’ second loss of the season, as the squad fell to Mira Costa at home on Friday. The 28-21 Mira Costa victory was the first win of the Mustangs’ season, leaving the home team 1-2 in Bay League play and 6-2 overall in 2023.

After swapping touchdowns in the first quarter, sophomore quarterback Wyatt Brown found Griffin Seals for a 37-yard touchdown strike in the early goings of the second quarter, the second touchdown hookup between Brown and Seals. The Mustangs tied the game once again at 14 apiece later in the quarter, and were on the precipice of scoring once more before the end of the half until the Vikings defense forced a fumble deep in their own territory.

Heading out of halftime tied at 14, the Mustangs scored a third quarter touchdown to take the lead, one the opponent wouldn’t relinquish for the remainder of the contest. The Vikings defense prevented another third quarter score with another fumble, this time forced by Caden Mccallum and recovered by Brandon Valdovinos.

The Mustangs scored again in the early fourth quarter, leaving the Vikings with a 14-point deficit. Trading possessions, the home team finally found the endzone with 5:27 remaining with a Mccallum run. Down 28-21, the Vikings completed a defensive stand with 3 minutes left, but a Mustangs punt left the offense within their own 5-yard line.

A final gasp for the Vikings started with two first down conversions by Brown, one with his arm and one with his legs, before an intentional grounding penalty stalled the drive. The Vikings were unable to make it into Mustang territory before turning the ball over on downs, ending the comeback effort.

Brown finished the game completing 19 of his 29 pass attempts for 290 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings rushing game was unable to compliment Brown’s passing ability, as the team mustered only 46 rushing yards.

After a 5-0 start, Samohi have now lost two of the team’s last three contests, and the squad will need strong showings against Redondo Union and Culver City to secure a CIF playoff position.

Samohi Boys Water Polo:

Tuesday, October 10:

Vikings vs Mira Costa

Mira Costa wins 15-8

Drarragh Flanders (Senior): 3 Goals

Joaquin Auger (Senior): 2 Goals

Pablo Rivera-Clark (Senior): 1 Goal

Ethan Fitzgerald (Junior): 1 Goal

Ronan Maynes (Junior): 1 Goal

Thursday, October 12:

Vikings vs Palos Verdes

Palos Verdes wins 15-11

Darragh Flanders (Senior): 7 Goals

Ethan Fitzgerald (Junior): 2 Goals

Jackson Colby (Junior): 1 Goal

Lucas Hekimian (Senior): 1 Goal

Friday, October 13:

Ocean View Tournament vs Fountain Valley

Vikings win 10-9

Darragh Flanders (Senior): 8 Goals

Ethan Fitzgerald (Junior): 1 Goal

Ocean View Tournament vs John Burroughs (Burbank)

Vikings win 7-5

Darragh Flanders (Senior): 7 Goals

Saturday, October 14:

Ocean View Tournament vs Northwood High

Northwood wins 15-14

Darragh Flanders (Senior): 8 Goals

Ethan Fitzgerald (Junior): 4 Goals

Joaquin Auger (Senior): 1 Goal

Blase Londono (Senior): 1 Goal

Ocean View Tournament vs Palisades Charter

Vikings win 13-9

Darragh Flanders (Senior): 5 Goals

Nicolas Gorosh (Junior): 3 Goals

Ethan Fitzgerald (Junior): 2 Goals

Jackson Colby (Junior): 1 Goal

Blase Londono (Senior): 1 Goal

Ronan Maynes (Junior): 1 Goal

Vikings Record: 16-9

Next Game: Tuesday, October 17 vs Culver City

Samohi Girls Volleyball:

Monday, October 9:

Lady Vikings at Palos Verdes

Palos Verdes wins 3-0

Wednesday, October 11:

Lady Vikings at Culver City

Lady Vikings win 3-0

Lady Vikings Final Regular Season Record: 11-11 (4-6 Bay League)

Next Game: 2023 CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Championship Round 1 vs Beckman (Irvine), Thursday at 6 p.m.

Samohi Cross-Country:

Tuesday, October 10:

Vikings and Lady Vikings at Bay League Meet- Cheviot Hills Park

Varsity Boys 3-Mile Run:

Mira Costa- 24 Redondo Union- 56 Palos Verdes- 78 Santa Monica- 118 Peninsula- 131 Culver City- 155

Landon Kozmor (Junior)- 15:32.80, 12th overall

David Ervin (Senior)- 16:09.10, 26th overall

Brody Wilkes (Senior)- 16:09.40, 27th overall

Emerson Hill (Sophomore)- 16:13.40, 29th overall

Nico Lombard (Senior)- 16:26.70, 30th overall

James Faries (Sophomore)- 16:26.80, 31st overall

Peter Jarvis (Junior)- 16:48.50, 34th overall

Varsity Girls 3-Mile Run:

Palos Verdes- 51 Redondo Union- 54 Santa Monica- 58 Mira Costa- 59 Peninsula- 127 Culver City- 189

Phoebe Benun (Junior)- 17:25.40, 1st overall

Cleo Topp (Junior)- 18:27.90, 8th overall

Hawene Alomayehu (Senior)- 18:33.70, 11th overall

Matilde Martinez (Senior)- 18:35.90, 12th overall

Siena Tovar Burke (Junior)- 19:40.30, 26th overall

Crystal Gaitan (Sophomore)- 20:11.30, 31st overall

Maeko Gross (Junior)- 20:21.50, 34th overall

Saturday, October 14:

Vikings and Lady Vikings at Manhattan XC Invitational- Van Courtlant Park

Varsity Boys 2.5-Mile Run:

Christian Brothers Academy- 51 La Salle College High School- 128 St. Johnsbury- 184 St. Anthony’s- 211 Boston College- 216 Auburn- 242 Ithaca- 261 North Penn (Lansdale)- 263 Salesianum- 271 Ridge- 272 Santa Monica- 553

Landon Kozmor (Junior): 13:53.2, 94th overall

Nico Lombard (Senior): 14:08.5, 111th overall

David Ervin (Senior): 14:17.9, 126th overall

Kingsley Lin (Freshman): 14:19.9, 127th overall

Brody Wilkes (Senior): 14:27.0, 135th overall

James Faries (Sophomore): 14:28.6, 138th overall

Emerson Hill (Sophomore): 14:46.4, 154th overall

Varsity Girls 2.5-Mile Run:

Tatnall- 26 Champlain Valley Union- 72 Shenendehowa Central- 144 Padua- 146 Sayville- 162 Santa Monica- 163 Bishop Kenny- 171 Corning-Painted Post- 196 Cambridge Rindge & Latin- 198 Eastchester- 239

Phoebe Benun (Junior): 14:47.0, 6th overall

Cleo Topp (Junior): 15:50.4, 28th overall

Hawene Alomayehu (Senior): 16:18.1, 43rd overall

Matilde Martinez (Senior): 16:28.4, 50th overall

Maeko Gross (Junior): 16:40.1, 56th overall

Siena Tovar Burke (Junior): 17:21.9, 78th overall

Crystal Gaitan (Sophomore): 17:22.1, 79th overall

Next Meet: Saturday, October 21: Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational at Mt. San Antonio College

Samohi Girls Golf:

Tuesday, October 3:

Santa Monica Lady Vikings vs Mira Costa at Chester L. Washington Golf Course

Mira Costa wins 223-267

Frances Aguilar (Sophomore)- 41

Cash Henton (Junior)- 46

Kara Best (Senior)- 49

Aubrey Hayes (Senior)- 61

Aliyah Williams (Senior)- 70

Thursday, October 5:

Santa Monica Lady Vikings vs Mira Costa at Penmar Golf Course

Mira Costa wins 204-251

Cash Henton (Junior)- 40

Kara Best (Senior)- 45

Frances Aguilar (Sophomore)- 47

Aubrey Hayes (Senior)- 57

Aliyah Williams (Senior)- 62

Lady Vikings Record: 1-7

Next Match: Tuesday, October 17- League Qualifier at Skylinks Golf Course

Samohi Girls Flag Football:

Thursday, October 12:

Lady Vikings vs Lawndale: Lady Vikings win 7-6

Lady Vikings vs Hawthorne: Lady Vikings win 18-0

Lady Vikings Record: 14-3 (6-0 Ocean League)

Next Game: Thursday, October 19 vs Hawthorne, Lawndale