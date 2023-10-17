Listen to this post

One set of family and loved ones will have a walk to remember this month, striding alongside residents of Santa Monica and beyond.

On the morning of October 28, the American Cancer Society (ACS) “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk will grace the Santa Monica Pier, Ocean Avenue and Palisades Park. The annual walk raises funds for the ACS, and strengthens bonds between breast cancer survivors and “thrivers,” as well as caregivers and families.

The bond is especially strong with “Team MammoGraham,” started by Susie Graham three years ago after her own breast cancer diagnosis. A team leader and major fundraiser, Graham told her family at the 2022 edition of the walk that she wasn’t doing well with her fight. Though she kept a brave face, dancing and smiling like any other event, she stated that her treatment was destroying her liver.

A last-ditch effort for medication to counteract liver damage, which would allow Graham to continue chemotherapy, was unable to work. Just 19 days after the 2022 walk, Graham passed away, leaving loved ones devastated.

“To know her was to adore her, she was extremely involved (in our family), went to everything, was very supportive of everyone … she was the one that was kind of like the glue,” said Graham’s cousin, Christina Coleman.

Joining “Team MammoGraham” herself two years ago, Coleman decided that Graham’s legacy should be remembered in what she did with aplomb, providing infectious energy in the fight against breast cancer. Coleman kept the team alive for the 2023 walk, calling for funds to support the ACS.

“I know that’s what she would want … her team to raise money for this cause, this was a very important cause for her, obviously,” Coleman said. “There’s lots of people who love her … I knew it needed to be done.”

Sending out email blasts to her “Christmas card list,” as well as prior members and donors to Susie’s cause, Coleman began collecting donations. Setting a personal goal of $10,000 and a team goal of $20,000; the team sits at nearly $6,000 in donations with the walk month of October still to go. In total, the Santa Monica leg of the “Making Strides” campaign has raised $106,776 of a $220,000 goal, as of Oct. 4.

Coleman understands the power of fundraising events, taking part in the JDRF One Walk for years to support type 1 diabetes research, an ailment that Coleman’s daughter has. For her daughter’s 16th birthday party, Coleman recalls Graham building decor for a “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” themed gathering, despite her lingering cancer.

“This was a woman who was literally fighting for her life and has been fighting for four years … she had all this energy and she’s dancing around, she’s all smiles,” Coleman said.

Coleman hopes to return the favor and keep Graham’s legacy alive for one last gathering at the 2023 walk in Santa Monica.

“She was doing everything she was supposed to (even) when she was not surviving,” she said. “I just felt that now that she’s gone, I need to honor her, I need to honor her legacy. If she was still alive, no matter how weak she would’ve been … she would’ve been team leader this year. She would’ve done it. I felt that it was really important that we do this at least this one last year, the last hurrah in her honor.”

To learn more about this year’s walk and how to donate, visit the American Cancer Society events webpage at acsevents.org.

thomas@smdp.com