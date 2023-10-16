Listen to this post

Editor:

Wagoneer Willie is known for his loud and chaotic sidewalk outbursts, which sometimes include performative fits of rage. He can usually be found tugging a little red wagon that is overloaded with his hoarded keepsakes, taking short but quick steps at a shuffle, and at times screaming in agitation. His screams can be heard from several blocks away and most residents take measures to avoid an encounter with Wagoneer Wilie by crossing the street, rather than sharing the sidewalk with him.

The subject matter of Wagoneer Willie’s rants often includes lost packages or a bicycle that was allegedly stolen from him. He was recently heard yelling near the toddler playground at Reed Park, “Why weren’t the f—ing packages mailed directly to meeee?”, whereupon he then grabbed an item from his wagon and slammed it on to the ground, screaming, and then kicking it, seemingly on the verge of tears. Other guests at the park, many of whom were women and children, moved away from the unsettling behavior, while some left the park altogether.

Wagoneer Willie has endured a harsh life of bullied abandonment. He is currently not able to regulate his impulses. His performative fits of rage are a defense mechanism, a behavioral adaptation that became necessary in his view, to carry out his homeless lifestyle.

Wagoneer Willie has several itchy mite rashes, one of which is severely infected, and he sleeps on concrete, which has now led to a chronic case of pleurisy. He is usually in a state of extreme dehydration, and because of this, his unbridled usage of street narcotics is destroying his internal organs, central nervous system, and cognitive abilities at an accelerated rate. Although Wagoneer Willie’s organs are damaged, they are not beyond repair.

The human body is incredibly resilient and there is still time for Wagoneer Willie to receive the care that he needs. He must first be brought to justice under the equal application of the law. His usage of street narcotics is illegal, and he is also guilty of consistently disturbing the peace in a manner that truly oppresses other members of society – robbing them of their liberty and right to peace in a city park.

After serving his term under equal application of the law, William could benefit from community outreach centers and gardening. He could receive FDA approved medication that allows him to better control his impulses, and maybe one day, share the sidewalk with others.

Josh Randall, Santa Monica