Editor:

I am writing to express my deep disappointment regarding the recent decision by the Santa Monica City Council to join a lawsuit in support of reinstating the cash bail system. In addition to being a waste of our limited city resources, I believe this decision was immoral and out of step with our Santa Monica Values.

The decision to support the reinstatement of cash bail is a step in the wrong direction. Cash bail is a deeply flawed system that perpetuates inequality and injustice within our criminal justice system. It penalizes individuals from lower-income backgrounds, effectively criminalizing poverty. Those unable to pay bail are forced to remain in jail while awaiting trial, often for minor offenses, further exacerbating economic disparities within our community.

Moreover, cash bail often results in the unnecessary and prolonged detention of individuals who have not been convicted of any crime. This goes against the fundamental principle of “innocent until proven guilty” and can have severe consequences for those affected, their families, and their livelihoods.

Studies consistently show that people of color are disproportionately affected by cash bail. African American and Hispanic individuals are more likely to be assigned higher bail amounts and less likely to afford them, leading to higher rates of pretrial detention among these communities.

Furthermore, the decision to support the reinstatement of cash bail does not necessarily enhance public safety. It can lead to the release of dangerous individuals who can afford to pay bail while detaining non-violent individuals who pose no significant risk to the community, undermining the core goal of our criminal justice system: protecting the public.

I wish that our City Council had taken into account the wishes of Santa Monica residents, who, in 2022, voted to end the cash bail system and prioritize justice for all residents. We should support a criminal justice system that aligns with the values of fairness, justice, and the will of the voters.

Jon Katz President, Santa Monica Democratic Club