Editor:

The Santa Monica Police Officers Associations is proud to see the Santa Monica City Council, or at least the majority, stand up for its residents, businesses and visitors and join in the lawsuit against LA County’s blanket Zero Bail policy. The SMPOA’s members work to reduce crime and disorder in Santa Monica daily. It makes little sense to issue a policy to immediately release those arrested back into the community to reoffend. Don’t be fooled by the “non-violent crimes” language used in the policy. When it’s your bike stolen, your car window smashed or your house broken into, it matters.

Many times, an arrest is the gateway to getting people the mental health, medication or drug treatment desperately needed. Simply issuing them a citation and releasing them back into the community without the help they need is not going to solve the ills of our criminal justice system. Zero Bail misses an opportunity to help offenders and puts the community at risk. The SMPOA is committed to reforms that are well thought out, focused, and consider community safety. Zero Bail misses the mark in nearly every category.

Cody Green