Rent trends: Santa Monica rents are still down overall despite an uptick this month. Apartment List

Apartment List has issued its Rent Report for the month of October.

In Santa Monica, the overall median rent in the city stands at $2,203, after rising 2.1% last month. Prices remain down 1.4% year-over-year.

The median rent in Santa Monica rose by 2.1% over the course of September, and has now decreased by a total of 1.4% over the past 12 months. Santa Monica’s rent growth over the past year has been similar to both the state (-2.3%) and national averages (-1.2%).

Nine months into the year, rents in Santa Monica have risen 1.6%. This is a slower rate of growth compared to what the city was experiencing at this point last year: from January to September 2022 rents had increased 10.5%.

If we expand our view to the wider Los Angeles metro area, the median rent is $2,100 meaning that the median price in Santa Monica ($2,203) is 4.9% greater than the price across the metro as a whole. Metro-wide annual rent growth stands at -1.8%, below the rate of rent growth within just the city.

Among the 26 area cities in the Apartment List database, Marina del Rey is currently the most expensive, with a median rent of $4,715. Long Beach is the metro’s most affordable city, with a median rent of $1,671. The metro’s fastest annual rent growth is occurring in Torrance (4.7%) while the slowest is in Long Beach (-5.1%).