A police pursuit unfolded along the streets of Santa Monica this lunchtime as units from both the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and the Santa Monica Police Department chased a suspect northbound back and forth along Lincoln Blvd before the suspect’s vehicle turned onto Colorado Ave.

Law enforcement officers attempted to throw down a spike strip along while the suspect’s black Honda was stationary, however the suspect accelerated, narrowly missing officers and the vehicle appeared to be undamaged.

The suspect, a man of as-yet undetermined age, was eventually apprehended and taken into custody after a successful attempt to lay a spike strip at the intersection of Euclid and Colorado Ave. Earlier, before the chase began, he appeared to be driving erratically, driving in circles on Lincoln Blvd, just north of Ocean Park Blvd.

According to early reports from the LAPD, a police department civilian employee was driving a vehicle near Lincoln Blvd and West Jefferson Blvd when the suspect tried to run them off the road.

More information on this breaking story will be posted as soon as its available.

scott.snowden@smdp.com & matt@smdp.com