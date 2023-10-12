SMDP’s Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes Halloween Activities and Flavors, A Cookie Tasting Event, multiple 5Ks for charity, and much more!

Santa Monica Black Lives Association (SMBLA) “WE” Event (FREE): Join them at their “NEW HOME” for an event dedicated to women’s empowerment. “We’ll be celebrating the strength, resilience, and achievements of women from all walks of life. Come tour our office and learn about available resources while engaging with our supportive community of like-minded individuals.” Thursday, Oct. 12, 6:30 – 8:30p.m. 520 Arizona Ave. https://smbla.org/event/the-we-event/

Free “Freaky Friday” Movie Night on the Promenade: “Grab your picnic baskets and bring the whole family – including pups – and get ready for a night at the movies.” Friday, Oct 13, Seating starts @ 6:30p.m. on 3rd St. Promenade between Wilshire & Arizona. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movie-fridays-on-third-street-promenade-freaky-friday-1013-tickets-698683620517

Heal the Bay Aquarium Comedy Club: Former Saturday Night Live cast member, Luke Null, is headlining the show. Where else can you watch comedy while the fish are swimming around you? And it’s BYOB! Friday, Oct. 13, 8p.m.

Drunk Theatre Halloween Special: It works on a simple premise: A comedian takes five shots of whiskey in a row and tries to perform an improvised play with five sober comedians. What could go wrong? Every Friday in October @ SaMo Playhouse @ 9:00p.m. 1211 4th St. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drunk-theatre-halloween-special-the-wildest-improv-comedy-show-tickets-717475678067

Santa Monica Salvation Army “Run for Hope 5K”: On race day, we come together not only as passionate runners but as a community united by the shared belief that hope can create remarkable change. Saturday Oct. 14, 8:00a.m. @ the grassy area in front of short term Lot 5 south (Near lifeguard tower 26) https://give-sc.salvationarmy.org/event/the-salvation-army-or-run-for-hope-5k/e512850

The American Brain Tumor Association 5K: Register to run or walk the 5K mile in Santa Monica’s lush Tongva Park. All in-person participants receive a bib and event t-shirt! Saturday, Oct. 14, 8:00a.m. @ 1615 Ocean Ave. https://give.abta.org/event/2023-bt5k-los-angeles/e487275

Fire Department Fire Prevention Week Event – Open House at Fire Station 1 (Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) : Participants can get a close-up view to a working fire station. Fire department personnel will provide cooking safety tips and information on preventing household fires. All ages welcome. 1337 7th St.

Sunday Morning Music – Stravinsky’s Soldier’s Tale: “In the realm of musical enchantment, Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale unfolds — a captivating dance between melodies and words, where the devil’s fiddle entwines with the soldier’s soul, weaving a haunting tale of destiny’s intricate threads. This special performance is narrated by renowned pianist, actor, and playwright Hershey Felder and features a musical septet of some of LA Phil’s most accomplished musicians, conducted by Elias Peter Brown.” https://thebroadstage.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1c5de73eb9937a7337edaa018&id=6b54bdec48&e=758622a08a

Pride & Prejudice documentary Screening & Panel Discussion: Celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month with a screening and panel discussion on of the 1991 CityTV documentary that explored and honored the gay and lesbian community in Santa Monica. Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Santa Monica History Museum, 1350 7 th Street, adjacent to the Main Library.

What to Eat & Drink?

Grilled Cheese & Beer Night @ Andrew’s Cheese Shop: “We have now upgraded the event to have a tangy, zippy starter salad, four courses of our famous grilled cheeses (paired with four specialty beers), and an awesome, new dessert course of an Imperial Stout Float with French Vanilla Ice cream.” $75/person. Friday, Oct. 13, 7:30p.m. @ 728 Montana Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/october-13th-grilled-cheese-beer-night-tickets-719408489157

BakeCamp L.A. “Cookies for a Cause”: The event includes a friendly competition to crown “L.A.’s Favorite Cookie Baker.” Admission includes 15 cookies to taste and raises funds for the Paw Works animal rescue. Cost is $15-$28, but SMDP readers get $10 off adult tickets with the code “puppies.”Saturday, Oct. 14 10a.m. & 1:30p.m. @ Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club, 901 Haverford Ave. https://bakespaceshop.com/

Sweet Rose Creamery has a variety of Halloween-themed flavors and frozen treats available now until October 31 at the Brentwood Country Mart and Main Street shops. Enjoy scoops of Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream showcasing Tutti Frutti Farms’ organic pumpkins or Halloween Ripple which celebrates all the fudgy, caramely and peanut butter goodness found in a trick-or-treat bag.

Planta Brentwood Opening: The upscale vegan mini-chain opened their newest location last week @ 11754 San Vicente Blvd.

dineL.A.: Restaurant Week continues this week from October 6-20. The two-week promotion features special prix-fixe menus from over 200 restaurants across Los Angeles, with lunch deals starting at $15 and dinners from $25 to $65+. https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/dinela



LOOKING AHEAD: Howl-o-Ween Main St. Festival (Oct. 21-22), The Dr. Seuss Experience (Opens Nov 10).

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Halloween Activities and Flavors & A Cookie Tasting Event.