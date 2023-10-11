SingleCare, a free prescription savings service, has announced the winners of its fifth annual Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. The industry’s preeminent pharmacy awards program that recognizes those who go above and beyond in keeping their communities healthy, Best of the Best honors the exceptional work of pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and pharmacy teams nationwide.

To determine winners, SingleCare’s Editorial Board evaluated thousands of customer nominations. In total, 25 winners were named: 10 pharmacists, 10 pharmacy technicians, and five pharmacy teams. The throughline with winners is consistently providing their patients with exceptional service and the highest quality of care at the pharmacy counter.

“SingleCare is honored to recognize the extraordinary work that all pharmacy staff do for their communities every day,” said Rick Bates, founder and CEO of RxSense, the parent company of SingleCare. “Their resounding commitment to patient care and inspiring stories are a reminder of the important role these pharmacy staff members play in keeping our communities healthy.”

Ralphs #280 in Marina del Rey was named one of the 2023 Best of the Best Pharmacy Team Winners.

“Oftentimes there are people who come in who have limited grasp of how pharmacies or insurance work, and they’re very frustrated because they don’t understand what’s going on,” said technician Omar Martinez, who has worked for Ralph’s in pharmacy since 1999. “Our patients don’t always have people to help them. When they feel like we’re taking care of them, they appreciate it a lot.”

Submitted by SingleCare