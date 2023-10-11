It is hard to believe, but the Santa Monica – Pacific Palisades Lions Club’s 100th Anniversary Gala is later this month. We are excited to be celebrating the honor of serving the families in Santa Monica and the Westside for a century. I hope you will consider joining us on October 29th at the Elks Lodge, 1040 Pico Bl in Santa Monica. The Roaring 20s themed event starts at 6 p.m. with special cocktails, performances by the Jazz Cliffhangers, raffle, auctions and so much more. Check out our Facebook and Instagram accounts to learn more details or go to Eventbrite get tickets.

As we continue to explore the many wonderful organizations the SMPP Lions support through our grants program, we had the pleasure of meeting Hodge Patterson, the new CEO of the Santa Monica YMCA, at our last meeting. The Santa Monica Family YMCA was incorporated in 1901 and opened their 6th Street location in 1950 and have been expanding ever since. From a camp at Big Bear, fitness center that includes swimming facilities, childcare & development programs, various health initiatives, teen and senior centers, they have become an integral part of Santa Monica life.

Under the direction of Hodge, the Santa Monica Y will continue to resume activities and programs that were impacted by the pandemic, as well as increase their community involvement with local non-profit partnerships, such as their Ping Pong for Good, facility improvements that now allow for pickleball on Saturdays and volunteerism. To learn more about their many programs and upcoming activities, such as the Halloween Party on Friday, October 27 from 6: – 8 p.m., go to ymcasm.org.

What’s coming up for the SMPP Lions? Our activities through the end of the year include holiday bell ringing for the SM Salvation Army, our holiday celebration luncheon, baking for US Veterans at the Fisher House, and of course … our Roaring 20s Gala, celebrating our 100th Anniversary on October 29!

If you are interested in joining us for any of our activities, or are considering becoming a SMPP Lion, please reach out to Kingsley at 310-454-2960 or smpplionsclub@gmail.com. You can also learn more from our Facebook, Instagram and website. Our dinner meetings are the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Santa Monica Elks Lodge, 1040 Pico Bl, Santa Monica, with accessible free parking.

Susan DeRemer