The National Retail Federation reports that a record-breaking 73% of Americans plan to partake in Halloween activities in 2023, up from 69% the previous year. This holiday is a significant economic force, with Americans projected to spend over $12 billion, a substantial increase over previous years when adjusted for inflation.

This translates to an average expenditure of over $100 annually for Halloween preparations per household. The primary spending categories include costumes (34% of total spending), decorations (32%), candy (30%), and greeting cards (4%). Interestingly, adult costumes account for nearly half of the costume spending, while children and pet costumes make up 34% and 17%, respectively.

While most online shopping for Halloween happens in October, nearly 30% occurs in the preceding 3 months (July to September), although this percentage can vary by location. West Virginia led all states, where nearly 36% of online shopping for Halloween supplies occurs between July and September. At the opposite end of the spectrum, only 27.2% of Halloween shopping occurs during the same 3 months in Vermont.

Founder and CEO of Upgraded Points, Alex is a leader in the industry and has earned and redeemed millions of points and miles. He frequently discusses the award travel industry with CNBC, Fox Business, The New York Times, and more.

Alex Miller, Special to the Daily Press