Celebrate the weekend with an intimate comedy event at Heal the Bay Aquarium in Santa Monica! Major headliners from Netflix & Comedy Central!

This week’s 90-minute stand-up comedy show at the gorgeous Heal the Bay Aquarium will include major headlining comedians from film and TV. The Friday lineup includes Luke Null (Saturday Night Live, Comedy Central) and Jared Kassebaum (Comedy Album, Limestone Comedy Fest). Hosted By Sean Leary (Laughs on Fox, AGT, HULU).

Tidepool Touch Tanks and Sharks & Rays Touch Tank Exhibits from 7 to 8 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Under the Santa Monica Pier, come see what Heal the Bay’s work is all about: Protecting the people and animals who call the Bay home. With over 100 local species on exhibit, hands-on activities for small frys, and daily educational programs, our award-winning Heal the Bay Aquarium is the perfect place to immerse yourself in marine science without getting wet.

Donations to Heal the Bay Aquarium help support our marine education programs, holds polluters accountable, keeps our beaches and rivers safe, healthy and clean, and inspires thousands of students each year to become ocean stewards. Visit healthebay.org to learn more.

Tickets are $30 (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-monica-aquarium-comedy-club-october-13th-tickets-703444540557). 1600 Ocean Front Walk,

Email seanlearypress@gmail.com for more information.

Submitted by Paige Baleen