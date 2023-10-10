Janna Boelke and Mande Raiher will be forever linked by their parallel paths.

Already longtime friends, the two had their bond blossom via unfortunate means. Both Boelke and Raiher were diagnosed with breast cancer within months of each other in 2020. Fighting together against the disease, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, was what Boelke called “such a lonely experience to go through.”

Through treatments, including both having a double mastectomy procedure done around the same time, the duo were officially labeled survivors. Raiher became a two-time cancer survivor after a prior battle with ovarian cancer. After her last surgery in October 2020, Boelke was looking for a way to talk to others about her journey, finally finding her outlet with the American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk.

Still feeling linked to Raiher, Boelke reached out due to their parallel journeys, and both took part in the 2021 walk and fundraiser for the ACS. Starting the fundraising group with the comedic name of “JNM Breast Friends,” the money given to the team was anything but funny. In three weeks time, the duo raised $27,000 for ACS, which they said was “unheard of” and the result of a strong support network.

“I feel noticed and understood and supported by people … during COVID, it was really hard, people didn’t come see you … but there was something really meaningful that a whole year later, I still had people reaching out and (saying) I’m thinking about you on your journey,” Boelke said.

The hardest part of the cancer battle for Boelke wasn’t the diagnosis or the tough treatment, but the mental toll it took on herself and family. Now with the annual ACS walk, she’s been able to connect with many others who were recently diagnosed, having emotional but necessary conversations about cancer.

“(Cancer) was a very isolating experience … getting to share what we’ve gone through and then hearing other people and their feedback about how much they appreciated our honesty and vulnerability … was really special,” she said.

Raiher said that the first fundraiser in 2021 enabled her to “realize my power” and understand that she was still mentally capable to take part in activities. An introvert by nature, she never shared much about her experience until opening up to those involved with the walk, allowing her to “surrender” and feel better about her spiritual journey.

“At that time, I was feeling much better in my body, and I really wanted to have the opportunity to give back in a way that I could help with research and development with raising the funds,” Raiher said. “(I could) just be a voice for other people that did hear my story and give them some hope in life. If I could be that person, and touch one or two or three people, or make a difference in someone’s life, I felt like I did my job.”

After a successful 2021, Raiher had other obligations (namely her son’s Bar Mitzvah) during the walk season, leaving the team in the hands of Boelke. The name was changed to “Worthe It To Thrive,” based on the name of her employer, Worthe Real Estate. The real estate company became a flagship sponsor of the ACS event, contributing $15,000 in honor of Boelke’s recovery before raising around another $7,000.

Raiher returns for the 2023 fundraising cycle, taking part in a kickoff event in August. The team is well on its way to a healthy sum of donations, having raised $5,695.91 as of Oct. 6. The 2023 walk takes place at 8 a.m. on Oct. 28, beginning at the Santa Monica Pier. Both Boelke and Raiher have lived in Santa Monica during their time on the west coast, and the walk takes the same path Boelke would stride through during her cancer journey.

Boelke said that contributes to ACS research and development due to the importance of early mammogram screenings, saying while “everyone gives lip service” to getting screened, her breast cancer was detected through an early screening. For Raiher, DNA testing development is key, as a test during her fight with ovarian cancer detected that she was a BRCA (breast cancer) gene carrier.

The combination of helping ACS and getting exercise on their home streets was an easy sell for these friends and survivors. Getting their message of survival out to others is what’s keeping them coming back year after year.

“I’m just letting people know that … you may feel like at the time that it’s the end-all, but it’s not, because here we are, two healthy women who are able to come on the back end of it and have a normal life,” Raiher said. “I think that that’s a really important message to tell people that, in the thick of it, it doesn’t feel possible, but there is hope.”

For more information on the 2023 ACS “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk, visit the ACS events webpage at https://www.cancer.org/involved/fundraise/making-strides-against-breast-cancer.html

