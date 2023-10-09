Catch up with All the Santa Monica headlines every day at smdp.com

Environmental impact examined for Roosevelt campus plan:

Project developers and Santa Monica-Malibu School District representatives spoke to local stakeholders on Sept. 27, laying out the latest campus plan for Roosevelt Elementary School and the potential environmental impacts of construction. The first phase of construction would include a new one-story classroom for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students, among other improvements. An environmental impact report for the project, required by the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), will further look into topics like air quality and energy use.

Could the end be nigh for rental scooters?:

Santa Monica City Council voted 5-2 during its Sept. 26 meeting to extend the Shared Mobility Device Pilot Program for e-scooters and e-bikes in the city. During discussion, councilmember Phil Brock said that he’s not sure if he “sees the worth anymore” from the devices. Brock and Oscar de la Torre both opposed the motion to extend the pilot program. De la Torre also had doubts about e-scooters, which account for nearly a million trips a year in the city, saying he’s “very concerned” about injuries and the devices’ cost to the city.

Art array on display at Montana walk:

Several blocks of Montana Avenue were shut down on Sept. 30 for the annual Montana Avenue Art Walk. Activities for all ages included music lessons for children and wine tasting opportunities for adults.

Samohi Vikings’ streak halted in Bay League opener:

After a 5-0 start in non-league play, the Santa Monica Vikings football squad fell to Palos Verdes on Sept. 29 by a score of 27-0. The team will be looking to rebound during the Bay League schedule and make the California Interscholastic Federation playoffs after last year’s 2-8 campaign.

Locals can get paid to leave their car at home:

The “One Car Challenge” program started in Santa Monica last week, which offered 200 residents up to $599 if they live in a house with at least two cars and were willing to park one of them for five weeks. The challenge is part of a larger LA Metro pilot program, with Los Angeles County officials stating that the promotion will expand to other parts of the county if it is successful in Santa Monica.

Fundraiser fuels needed levity in life-threatening situations:

This past Friday, The Crow comedy club in Santa Monica hosted “Storyectomy,” a comedy and storytelling show raising funds for the American Cancer Society. Santa Monica resident Nicole Blaine hosted comedy classes for cancer survivors, thrivers, caregivers and medical professionals in order to “normalize” the cancer experience through comedy.

International experiences grace Grant campus:

On Sept. 29, over 20 cultures from around the world were represented at Grant Elementary School’s World Culture Day. The second annual gathering had international food, sport, music and traditional clothing; as well as cultural demonstrations such as Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Outdated policy on homeless students prompts revision by SMMUSD board:

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District spoke at its Oct. 5 meeting about updates to education of students experiencing homelessness. Revising its board policy and administrative regulation, the board will be appointing a liaison for supporting homeless children and youths.

City Hall to pursue new operators to help reopen the Civic Auditorium:

Big Check for the Palisades:

California State Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) presented a check for $1 million for the restoration of Simon Meadow Park and the creation of new gathering and bathroom facilities. The funds will enhance accessibility and improve youth programming at the park.

Councilmember clash over unregulated representation reiterates divisions among members:

Proposed changes to Santa Monica City Council rules led to heated discussion at a Sept. 26 meeting. Several councilmembers took issue with Councilwoman Caroline Torosis using her council-funded stipend to pay for graduate student interns who have participated in council activities. Newly-proposed guidelines state that no council member shall authorize or permit any non-city employee to represent them at any meeting function or event. Torosis said she was open with her intent to use interns, stating that she used her stipend “to service the public in the best way that I think possible.” Council voted 5-2 to implement the guideline, with Torosis and Councilmember Jesse Zwick opposing.

New crop of district athletes bred from the middle ground:

This fall, students at Lincoln Middle School and John Adams Middle School began to take part in new sports programs for flag football, girls’ volleyball and cross-country. Directly supported through the district with the help of the Santa Monica Education Foundation, the new middle school sports program will extend to games like basketball and soccer in the winter and spring.

Council says ‘so long swimmer girl’ and ‘hello housing’ with proposal for 570 new housing units:

Santa Monica City Council unanimously voted to allow the start of negotiations with AMCAL Multi-Housing, Inc. for the development of 570 affordable and market housing units. The units would be on a proposed 2.8 acre site on 5th Street between Colorado Avenue and Olympic Boulevard, home to an EVgo charging station, an empty office building used sparsely by the Santa Monica Police Department for close quarters battle training, and the Comma Building, home to the Daily Press. The final number of available units will be determined by the results of a feasibility study.

‘The Fans Strike Back’ Star Wars-themed exhibition lands at the Promenade:

A new exhibit at the Santa Monica Art Museum will transport visitors to a galaxy far, far away; as The Fans Strike Back showcases more than 600 items from the Star Wars universe collected by fans of the film and television products. The exhibition includes life-size figures and models such as Jabba The Hutt’s palace and a life-size Darth Vader.

