Who are we as a city? What are our values? Where are we coming from and where are we going? These are questions that seem more difficult to answer than ever before for our lovely Eden by the sea. This new bi-weekly column, for which this is the first edition, aims to explore these questions. It aims to squarely evaluate and engage with the different interests and intersections of our community. Together we will look at our past and to our future, at our institutions and individuals, with an open mind, an open heart and earnest intent.

Santa Monica is a special place in the world. Every one of us who lives here knows that. And it’s not just the geography that makes our little town so wonderful, but an endearing belief in justice and good governance. We are very different than our neighboring cities, and those differences are directly correlated to our identity and our values. But our city is changing, and so are those values.

I was born in Santa Monica, in a little house near Pico and Lincoln. I went to our schools and am one of the fortunate few I grew up with who still can call Santa Monica home. Over my lifetime (I’m 42) I’ve seen a sizeable increase in the wealth of our citizens. I’ve always correlated that with the success of city management. Over time our leadership created a place that people wanted to live and because of the lovely weather, the ocean and well-cared for infrastructure, naturally we became a more desirable area. And yes, there are so many other factors, and those other factors are what I think make us who we are. Our schools were always excellent. The promenade was a focal point for the greater LA area, and the slow-growth mindset made it so there was limited housing density. That is not an all-inclusive list, it’s just a start, but each of those things have changed: Our schools have dropped in enrollment and standing from their highs, while we’ve seen the number of private schools rapidly increase. The promenade feels seedy and at times disquieting. And finally, we are at a crossroads over how much density we want.

In the 70’s we followed Berkeley in enacting rent control, and as such have been an experimental space for all sorts of things. More than 40 years later rent control is still a strong part of our identity, and continues to shape us. We have also been a strong advocate for a humane approach to homelessness, again often at the leading edge of our greater society’s progress. But homelessness seems overwhelming now, in a way it never did before.

We are a city that has housed some of the most famous and influential people ever to live. Our schools have momentous alumni who go on to shape the world. Our inventions and innovations change the way the world works. And yet we are a smallish city with only so much bandwidth to right the wrongs of the greater American experiment. Our greatest contribution seems to be our willingness to do what’s right and live as an example. But again, we are at a crossroads, and ‘doing what’s right’ is not always clearly laid out.

Next year we will have an election that will determine one step in the direction of where we are headed. Beyond that we have immediate societal concerns that as a community we will need to engage with; crime, homelessness, school and city infrastructure and funding et al. Some of these are concerns that feel new to our community, some are ongoing issues of governance.

I will from time to time pick a subject, a person, a business, or an institution to explore and investigate over one or multiple columns, in hopes that the subject adds dimension to the great question of our evolving identity. I will also touch on issues of the day, attempting to make sense of what I think is at stake and what are important considerations. My hope is that you will be part of this process; will inform me and reach out to me. I also, possibly naively, hope you will do it respectfully and good naturedly.

Thank you in advance for your readership and I look forward to our journey together. We will start with the schools, specifically issues of class size and inequity. So, hang with me, and over time we will explore the many facets of this lovely place we are lucky enough to call home.

Exploring the emerging and changing identity of our city. And stirring the pot … a bit.

Miles Warner