The poem “Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum” is famous for its use in the classic 1747 English fairy tale “Jack and the Beanstalk” that my late mother often read to me as a bed time story. Since my name was Jack, kids at school would often kid me but I was still drawn to the tale as young Jack saved the day.

However, the obese and menacing giant kinda scared me. So did the line in the poem, “I smell the blood of an Englishman, be he alive, or be he dead, I’ll grind his bones to make my bread.” (Spoiler alert: The violent giant chases Jack but dies when Jack cuts down the beanstalk.)

I added “fraud” in my title because this was day one of the obese and menacing Trump, and his elder sons’ punishment phase of their civil trial in Manhattan for massive fraud in bank and insurance company applications for loans going back decades. One example was Trump’s penthouse in the Trump Tower which is 10,000 square feet. But, to up the value, Donald claimed it was 30,000 square feet! (Oops.)

The lawsuit seeks at least $250 million in penalties, a ban on Trump or his children running businesses in New York and legal action to prevent the Trump organization from buying commercial real estate for five years.

In a civil trial defendants aren’t required to appear but Trump was at the defense table, looking much like his Fulton County, Georgia mug shot, hunched over, and scowling. Whenever there was a recess, however, Trump eagerly walked outside and spoke to the waiting media like it was one of his political rallies. (Before the day was over Trump had sent out three fundraising emails!)

Trump bitterly attacked everyone including New York State Attorney General Letitia James whom he called “a racist in reverse.” (What does that even mean?) He also said, “The judge should be disbarred and arrested.”

Day 2 wasn’t any better for Trump, possibly because Alina Habba, his glamorous second lawyer often used for TV interviews etc, neglected to check the “jury box.” (Oops #2.)This made even tempered Judge Arthur Engoron whom Trump suggested should be disbarred etc, with the power to deliver the death blow to Trump’s entire New York businesses empire amassed over the past fifty years.

To get even, Trump posted a photo and the name of one of Engoron’s staff on social media. As a result, though aimed at Trump, Engoron angrily put all parties under a partial gag order. If Donald violates the order he could be held in contempt and even incarcerated. (Coincidentally, every time Trump talks I start to gag.)

Trump’s lame defense is that he paid back the loans and the lenders made considerable profits. But the statute doesn’t mention losses only that the defendant submitted fraudulent documents. Like it’s just now dawning on him, Trump whined, “They tell me we’ve already lost the first part of the case,” which they have. Poor Donald. (Actually after this he may literally be poor Donald or he could be president again, God forbid!)

Clearly Trump will file an appeal though that will be costly and time consuming and may only affirm the verdict. Trump’s lame excuses are reminiscent of the E. Jean Carroll civil case when he was accused of rape and defamation. During his deposition Trump looked like a narcissistic fool. Instead of saying, “I absolutely didn’t rape that woman” Trump said, “She isn’t my type.” (As if she had she been his type, that would be another story?) Inexplicably Trump enjoyed telling Carroll’s attorney, “You aren’t my type either,”

Trump lost the Carroll case and was ordered to pay $5 million in damages. Shortly thereafter Trump repeated defaming Carroll and seemed shocked that her attorney immediately filed another case against him which is scheduled for January 25, 2024 in New York only this time the Carroll is seeking $10 million in damages!

Not surprisingly, Trump’s stress is having a noticeable impact. Ironically, after criticizing Biden’s cognitive health, a very confused Trump said he “beat Obama.” He also said that Jeb Bush took us to war in Iraq when it was George Bush. Lastly he said, “Joe Biden is so deranged that he might get us involved in WWII,” which we won a mere seventy-eight years ago.

The falsifying financial documents case should end by Christmas and most likely will leave Trump with little or none of his financial empire. That still leaves 91 felony counts Trump must face. Assuming he miraculously wins 90 of the cases, given Trump’s age, a guilty verdict on one case could be a life sentence.

It couldn’t happen to a more deserving guy. That said, I might prefer if he were on top of a beanstalk and down below I had an ax.

(Jack is at: jackdailypress@aol.com)