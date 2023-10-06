On September 21
SMPD officers responded to the Casa Del Mar Hotel for a guest that was refusing to leave. Per staff on site, the suspect, 48 year-old Eric David Weinstein from New Jersey, was inadvertently allowed to book a room at the property after being banned due to previous behavior. Once it was determined that Weinstein was not allowed on the property, security requested he vacate the room he was occupying. Despite officers identifying themselves and requesting Weinstein open the door and leave the property, he refused. Officers were ultimately let into the room by hotel management and Weinstein was placed under arrest for trespassing. He was also found to be in possession of multiple nitrous oxide cannisters, a violation of penal code 381b.