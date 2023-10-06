Point2 analyzed the most expensive homes currently on the market in every U.S. state and Washington, D.C. The lavish list is spearheaded by a quarter-billion property on the aptly named Bellagio Road in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, and a private island residence in Palm Beach.

This early autumn might show signs of the residential market cooling down, but there is no rest for the wickedly priced top-class homes across the United States. Some descriptions of the properties up for sale include laundry lists of amenities, while others simply state that there are “too many bells and whistles to mention” – which only adds to the affluent appeal.

With a mix of awe and envy, let’s check out the 10 most expensive homes for sale in the U.S.:

California

Price: $250,000,000. Address: 10644 Bellagio Road, Los Angeles. Square Footage: 40,000. Features: Underground tunnel connecting two holes of the golf course, silk trees, formal dining room, wood-paneled study and office, antiques, original paintings, and more. Notes: Known as Casa Encantada, the historic Modern-influenced Georgian mega-mansion was built in the 1930s, and even has its own Wikipedia page. It was deemed the most expensive private home ever sold in the U.S. back in 1980 and in 2000.

Florida

Price: $218,000,000. Address: 10 Tarpon Isle, Palm Beach. Square Footage: 28,618. Features: 5-car garage, indoor spa with massage room, hair salon, steam room, tennis court, library, movie lounge, home gym, wine room, outdoor kitchen, pool bar, and more. Notes: The estate is situated on 2.2+ acres and is branded as the only Private Island in Palm Beach.

New York

Price: $195,000,000. Address: 217 West 57th Street, New York City. Square Footage: 17,545

Features: 1,500 sq.ft. grand salon, 2,000 sq.ft. private ballroom, private elevator vestibules, separate entry points, observatory, library, media room, and more. Notes: Located in the tallest residential tower on the planet at 1,416 feet, boasts 360-degree unobstructed views of the New York City skyline, including Central Park, the Hudson and East Rivers.

Colorado

Price: $105,000,000. Address: 41 Popcorn Lane, 100 & 102 Difficult Lane, Aspen

Square Footage: 16,840. Features: 13 bathrooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 guest suites, guest house, walk-in wine room, formal dining room, media room, and more. Notes: Located right next to Roaring Fork River, the estate comes with unobstructed views of the Indy Pass and its very own footbridge between the guest house and the main house

Nevada

Price: $76,000,000. Address: 1041 Lakeshore Boulevard, Incline Village. Square Footage: 14,197. Features: 7 bathrooms, 7 bedrooms, boat hoist, jet ski platform, 2 buoys, massage room, media room, game room, wine room, guest house, and more. Notes: This property known as The Old Forge – Wynn Estate sits on 5 acres and offers unobstructed views of Lake Tahoe.

Washington

Price: $75,000,000. Address: Halftide Farms, Friday Harbor. Square Footage: 13,109. Features: 11 bedrooms, guest cottage, tennis and pickleball court, 2 pools, cabana, greenhouse, 4 ponds, caretaker house, 650-foot beachfront, 2 registered buoys, and more. Notes: This waterfront estate on San Juan Island offers views of the Salish Sea and Mt. Baker.

Tennessee

Price: $65,000,000. Address: 5845 Old Highway 96, Franklin. Square Footage: 10,626. Features: 2 private lakes, horse trails, stables, guest cottage, swimming facility, tennis court, 188-tree orchard, greenhouse, an observation tower, and more. Notes: Known as Twin Rivers Farm, the estate is 293 acres of breathtaking natural landscapes.

Texas

Price: $65,000,000. Address: 107 Timberwilde Lane, Houston. Square Footage: 22,000. Features: 12 bathrooms, 8 bedrooms, guest lodge, 2 pools, spa, glass elevator, outdoor kitchen and bar, and more. Notes: Known as The Lodge at Hunters Creek, the estate comes with a personal 24-hour guard.

Oregon

Price: $59,900,000. Address: 27280 NE Old Wolf Creek Road, Prineville. Square Footage: 2,832. Features: panoramic mountain views, stone and hardwood flooring, interior road system, trout-bearing water creeks, streams, ponds, sub-irrigated meadows, and more. Notes: Known as the Ochoco Ranch, the estate comes with its own private forest at the foothills of the Ochoco Mountains, with elevations ranging from 3,600 to 6,000 ft.

Wyoming

Price: $58,000,000. Address: 9750 East Gros Ventre Road, Jackson. Square Footage: 28,491

Features: 36 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms, storied cabins, hot tub, spa, and more. Notes: This historic guest-welcoming paradise known as Grand View River Ranch was won in a poker game in 1944.

