“A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE ‘‘ – Some shows are selling out, so don’t wait. Yes, the brilliant author Arthur Miller’s story and words are the stars here, but they would be lifeless without gifted actors, and the Ruskin stage is overflowing with them. A story of immigrants trying so hard to fit in, to the American fabric, in a different time and place but you feel you are watching your neighbors. Lead actor Ray Abruzzo (“Sopranos”) is a force of nature. Fri, Sat 8 p.m., Sun 2 p.m., Ruskin Group Theatre, SMO, $20-30.

MOZART’S “DON GIOVANNI.” LA OPERA – Mozart wrote 22 operas in his short lifetime, 10 while he was an adolescent, starting at 11. What 11-year-old thinks, I should write an opera? Instead of, say, learning to ride a bike or throw a football? His best work came after he moved to Vienna in 1781, and in his last five years he wrote “Figaro,” “Magic Flute,” and this one. Which some consider the best opera ever written, by anyone. Take that, Italy. If you saw the simulcast on the Pier a couple of weekends ago, it should have whetted your appetite to be there in person. Incredible voices, acting and music live, sets, costumes. Nothin’ like it. Sat, next Thurs 7:30 p.m.., Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, LA, $24-239.

THE HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – “Hot Club’s brand of virtuoso, Django-style 1930s gypsy swing jazz is found nowhere else and even if it were, it couldn’t possibly be this good. These guys are masters, individually and collectively. You will find it hard to stop smiling all night.” Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

TONIGHT – LA PHIL GALA Celebrating FRANK GEHRY – Honoring the quirky but legendary LA architect who put Disney Hall on the world map before Dudamel even coaxed a note. Bach, Salonen, Hancock, Debussy. Performers Herbie, H.E.R., choreographer Lucinda Childs. Thurs 7 p.m., Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA, $99-199.

STRAVINSKY’s “THE FIREBIRD,” SHOSTAKOVICH, VILLA-LOBOS, DUDAMEL – We all have prejudices, right? Dig deep enough. I’ve always felt the Russian composers left me… cold. But I admire our lame duck conductor Gustavo Dudamel tremendously and he has always programmed a lot of it. Maybe, his effort to win me over. This program could do it. Even though I have had enough firebirds, thank you. But the Villa-Lobos sounds intriguing, and, written in 1917, it echoes “Firebird” enough that there has always been debate about it. I would probably most look forward to the cello concerto anyway. That gorgeous instrument. Fri, Sat 8 p.m., Sun 2 p,m,, Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA, $109-329.

ZOMBIES – It can be annoying when codger ‘60s bands keep holding on, usually with one original member, peddling their hits in reasonable (but not satisfying) versions, because the pay beats the heck out of the dole, and an adoring audience can make those arthritic aches just go away. And then, there are the Zombies, six decades removed from their heyday. Nevermind they really had only two big hits, they always had lots of very good songs, played and sung well, and you will likely be surprised and delighted as they roll them out. I saw them once in Hollywood with the original lineup, but as long as sweet singer Colin Blunstone and master keyboardist Rod Argent are there, you will have a good time. They may look a little worse for wear (don’t we all?) but they still sound purty. Fri 8 p.m., Alex Theatre, Glendale, $25-75.

KURT ELLING, CHARLIE HUNTER – I caught this act more than a year ago and expected to be taken with Hunter, but was blown away by Kurt Elling. I knew his rep as a jazz vocalist, but he is so much more. Pure performer, who knows how to keep an audience in the palm of his hand while constantly shifting genre. A rock star, really. Sat 6 p.m., Teragram Ballroom, LA, $35.

JOHN BEASLEY’S MONK’estra – DANG! I’ve never caught the MONK’estra and I can’t make this show either. But you should. I’ve seen Beasley several times and he is a master, with a list of credits and accomplishments that would fill a book. Local boy too. Tell me how it was. Sat 8 p.m., Jazz Bakery/Zipper Hall, LA, $30-40.

Last Performance! Of the entire Will Geer TB summer season of plays! –So while it may not be “A PERFECT GANESH,” I’m sure it’s worthwhile, and the setting will take you away. Just go ahead and buy season tickets for next year while you are there. This Terrence McNally play finds humor within the self-searching American abroad, two friends reeling from loss and personal demons. Sat 7:20 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60.

LIBRARY GIRL – Isn’t it great to have a handful of things you can rely on? For moving word images and stories, for an evening of true emotion shined up to art status, we can get that once a month at our airport, at LIBRARY GIRL. Founder Susan Hayden promises it will be “amazing.” I’ll take that to the bank. It’s her annual collaboration with Moon Tide Press, that recently published her book, “Now You Are a Missing Person.” Sun 7 p.m., Ruskin Group Theatre, SMO, $20 (includes dessert, free parking).

TOLEDO DIAMOND – Unique, riveting, first class act. There’s nothing like it, it is high performance art and great decadent fun. Degeneracy is rarely so well disciplined. Sun 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $12.

