Editor:
Re: “Locals can get paid to leave their car at home”
Although I think this program is great…I do think it’s a little unfair. So, I have chosen to live a block from my work and have eliminated having to drive a vehicle, and I have an active driver’s license…so there is no reward for residents who help contribute to more efficient mobility programs? I get no additional credits on my taxes, yet we get a federal grant, and it only supports residents who eliminate a vehicle from their household, while some residents choose to not have a vehicle at all and get no subsidy for our contributions. Seems a little biased if you ask me.
Naomi Greenberg, Santa Monica