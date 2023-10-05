On Friday, September 22, at 2:43 pm
Officers responded to Parking Structure 5 near the 1400 block of 4th Street for vandalism in progress. According to the reporting party, an individual was hitting signs and attempting to break a mirror near the exit of the structure. Upon arrival officers learned that the suspect, 36-year-old Marques Delsol, was accused of attempting to smash a large convex mirror used by drivers to view pedestrians in the walkway as they exit the structure. Delsol was located nearby and cited for loitering in a city owned parking structure and damaging city property.