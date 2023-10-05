Donation: California State Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) presented a check for $1 million for the restoration of Simon Meadow Park and the creation of new gathering and bathroom facilities. Simon Meadow sits at the foot of Temescal Canyon Park, one of the most frequented outdoor recreation sites in the region. The funds will enhance accessibility, improve community health and youth programming, and offer new shaded areas. Senator Allen secured the funds from the 2023-2024 state budget. The check presentation to the Palisades-Malibu YMCA took place during the Pacific Palisades Community Council’s 50th Anniversary Jubilee. Also pictured are Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, LA City Councilmember Traci Park, Executive Director of the Palisades-Malibu YMCA Jim Kirtley, Board members of the YMCA, and members of the Simon family.