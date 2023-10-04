The diverse student body at Grant Elementary School was celebrated this past week, as over 20 cultures from around the world were represented at World Cultures Day on Sept. 29. The event was the second annual gathering of international food, sport, music and traditional clothing, put together by Grant leaders to reflect the school’s variety of representation.

“It just shows (students) that they’re not alone in the world,” Grant Elementary Principal Christian Fuhrer said. “There are other perspectives out there that we need to be tolerant of … I think that some people can’t travel, but maybe we can bring travel to (them), bring the world to (them) in this arena. It’s so important for all of our students to get a perspective of what’s out there in the world.”

Tables were set up for countries big and small, from Mexico and Australia to Israel and Greece. Students were able to take part in worldly sports such as rugby, cricket and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, gaining insight into international culture through playtime.