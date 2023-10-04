On September 23, 2023 at approximately 11:50 am
Officers responded to the 400 block of Santa Monica Blvd. Thirty-nine year old Aposila Molovinsky was accused of punching a woman waiting at the bus stop. The victim stated she was carrying her groceries when approached by the suspect. Molovinsky demanded the victim give her a bottle of water. When denied, Molovinsky punched the victim in the shoulder while uttering incoherent statements. Officers arrested Molovinsky nearby and transported her to the Santa Monica Jail. She remains in police custody pending a court appearance scheduled for October 10, 2023.