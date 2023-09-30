In the runup to the Covered 6 decision, many of our elected councilmembers and appointed DTSM leadership lectured those of us opposed to armed security on the Promenade about how unless we had a better idea, we had to try Covered 6 because that was the only idea on the table. I hope this embarrassment serves as a reminder that, actually, residents are in fact entitled to tell our leaders “no, this is dumb, go try again” without having to offer our own alternative idea. After all, we’re not the ones who chased leadership positions.
Jason Mastbaum, Santa Monica